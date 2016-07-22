PARIS, July 22 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

EDENRED

French voucher and prepaid card provider Edenred EDEN.PA said on Friday it expected a rise in full-year operating profit helped by stronger growth in its European business and improving trends in Latin America, despite a challenging economic climate in its key market of Brazil.

PHILLIPS LIGHTING

The world's largest maker of bulbs and lighting systems said on Friday its core earnings rose 16 percent in the second quarter and maintained its outlook for the full year.

THALES

France's defence and electronics company Thales on Friday posted stronger-than-expected underlying sales and profits for the first half of 2016, but reaffirmed its full-year forecasts, suggesting a lower rate of growth in the second half.

EDF

France's AMF stock market regulator raided the offices of power giant EDF as part of an investigation into its communications with investors over the past three years, Le Monde newspaper reported.

Separately, EDF called a board meeting for July 28 that will consider a final investment decision on its 18 billion pound ($24 billion) Hinkley Point C nuclear project in Britain, the company said on Thursday.

GECINA

French commercial property group Gecina confirmed 2016 growth targets and reiterated that it did not intend to sweeten its offer for Fonciere De Paris.

ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV

The board of British brewer SABMiller will review its $107 billion merger deal with Belgium's Anheuser Busch InBev once all regulatory approvals have been secured, its chairman said.

DASSAULT AVIATION

The French family-controlled aerospace firm posted lower first-half operating income and revenue, hurt by a battle over prices in the weak business jet market, and reduced its forecast for Falcon business jet deliveries to 50 aircraft from 60 for 2016.

FITCH RATINGS

The European Union's securities watchdog has fined the French ratings agency 1.38 million euros ($1.5 million) for breaches of the bloc's credit rating rules.

GTT

The French supplier of systems for marine transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) reported strong growth in its first half results but cut its 2016 revenue outlook, blaming delays in the construction of some ships.

