PARIS, July 22 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC 40 futures down 0.3 pct at 0627 GMT
EDENRED
French voucher and prepaid card provider Edenred EDEN.PA
said on Friday it expected a rise in full-year operating profit
helped by stronger growth in its European business and improving
trends in Latin America, despite a challenging economic climate
in its key market of Brazil.
PHILLIPS LIGHTING
The world's largest maker of bulbs and lighting systems said
on Friday its core earnings rose 16 percent in the second
quarter and maintained its outlook for the full year.
THALES
France's defence and electronics company Thales on Friday
posted stronger-than-expected underlying sales and profits for
the first half of 2016, but reaffirmed its full-year forecasts,
suggesting a lower rate of growth in the second half.
EDF
France's AMF stock market regulator raided the offices of
power giant EDF as part of an investigation into its
communications with investors over the past three years, Le
Monde newspaper reported.
Separately, EDF called a board meeting for July 28 that will
consider a final investment decision on its 18 billion pound
($24 billion) Hinkley Point C nuclear project in Britain, the
company said on Thursday.
GECINA
French commercial property group Gecina confirmed 2016
growth targets and reiterated that it did not intend to sweeten
its offer for Fonciere De Paris.
ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV
The board of British brewer SABMiller will review
its $107 billion merger deal with Belgium's Anheuser Busch InBev
once all regulatory approvals have been secured, its chairman
said.
DASSAULT AVIATION
The French family-controlled aerospace firm posted lower
first-half operating income and revenue, hurt by a battle over
prices in the weak business jet market, and reduced its forecast
for Falcon business jet deliveries to 50 aircraft from 60 for
2016.
FITCH RATINGS
The European Union's securities watchdog has fined the
French ratings agency 1.38 million euros ($1.5 million) for
breaches of the bloc's credit rating rules.
GTT
The French supplier of systems for marine transportation of
liquefied natural gas (LNG) reported strong growth in its first
half results but cut its 2016 revenue outlook, blaming delays in
the construction of some ships.
