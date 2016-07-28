PARIS, July 28 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
BNP PARIBAS
The bank struggled to increase profit in the second quarter
as its cash cow French retail banking business suffered a sharp
fall in pretax income due to low interest rates and declining
financial fees.
RENAULT
The carmaker hit a record level of profitability in the
first half, thanks to a refreshed model lineup and a rebounding
European auto market.
TOTAL
The oil and gas company said it had met its cost saving
target ahead of schedule as it reported a better-than-expected
rise in second quarter net profit led by increased output and a
rebound in oil prices.
SHELL
Royal Dutch Shell reported a more than 70 percent fall in
quarterly profits on Thursday, well below analyst estimates, as
weak oil and gas prices further ate into revenue.
TECHNIP
The oil services group reported second quarter adjusted
revenue of 2.8 billion euros. It said oil market participants
were more confident but it saw a "slow rate of new orders and
continued competitive pressures across the industry"
CARREFOUR
The world's second-largest retailer, said underlying
operating profit rose 5.3 percent in the first half while sales
growth slowed in the second quarter, reflecting challenging
conditions in its core French market and losses in China.
DANONE
The food group posted a stronger-than-expected rise in
first-half operating profit on Thursday, helped by cost control
and improving sales at its core dairy division in Europe
following a revamp of its Danonino and Actimel brands.
SUEZ
The waste and water group said it intends to increase its
stake in Italian environmental services group ACEA to
23.3 percent from 12.5 percent by acquiring ACEA shares from the
Caltagirone Group.
EURONEXT
The pan-European exchange reported a nearly 13 percent rise
in second-quarter operating profit, as it exercised tighter
control over expenses, and set new growth targets for the next
three years.
JCDECAUX
The outdoor advertising company is planning to reduce
investments in Britain following the country's vote to leave the
European Union, its co-chief executive said on Thursday
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
The company said it expects a slowdown in activity in
Britain in the second half of the year following the Brexit
vote, after reporting better than expected first-half
profit.
ACCOR
AccorHotels on Wednesday predicted its operating profit
would rise further this year as Europe's largest hotel group
reaps the fruits of its restructuring.
SFR/ALTICE
SFR Group, France's second-biggest telecoms operator, plans
to cut 5,000 jobs between 2017 and 2019, two union
representatives told Reuters on Wednesday.
AIRBUS
Airbus Group has agreed with European governments a process
for regaining access to export credits, suspended earlier this
year over flawed disclosures on the use of third-party agents to
help to sell passenger jets, the company said on Wednesday.
VEOLIA
French business daily Les Echos says Veolia in 3 billion
euro ($3.31 billion) joint-venture with China's Sinopec for
water treatment
UCB
The pharmaceutical group reported a better-than-expected
core profit in the first half of 2016, as it reduced operating
expenses and its inflammatory disease drug Cimzia performed
well.
IPSEN
The drugmaker said on Thursday it had raised its full-year
guidance for specialty care sales growth as it reported first
half results.
Pan-European market data:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSE Eurotop 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.....................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items.........
CAC-40................. Paris items............
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a glance:
Top News.............
Equities..............
Main oil report...........
Main currency report.....