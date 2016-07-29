PARIS, July 29 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
EDF
Britain's government has said it will launch a new review
into a controversial project to build two new nuclear reactors
led by French utility EDF EDF.PA, the country's first new
nuclear plant in decades.
The news of the British review came after the board of
French EDF EDF.PA on Thursday gave the go-ahead for the
project.
Separately, EDF said it has entered exclusive talks with
state-owned bank Caisse des Depots and its unit CNP Assurances
to sell them a 49.9 percent stake in power grid unit RTE.
SANOFI
French drugmaker Sanofi's SASY.PA sales and profit fell in
the second quarter despite double-digit growth at biotech arm
Genzyme, as the diabetes division continued to come under
sustained U.S. pricing pressure.
L'OREAL
French cosmetics giant L'Oreal OREP.PA took a 447 million
euro impairment charge in its first half results on the carrying
value of two acquisitions, China's Magic Holdings face mask
provider and sonic skin care Clarisonic.
KERING
Kering's PRTP.PA flagship fashion brand Gucci on Thursday
posted forecast-beating second-quarter organic sales growth of
7.4 percent, driven by solid demand for the brand's new looks
designed by Alessandro Michele, particularly in Western Europe.
SAFRAN
France's Safran posted an 11.8 percent rise in first-half
core profit on Friday, driven by demand for aircraft equipment
like wheels and brakes, and reaffirmed core financial targets.
VINCI
Europe's biggest construction and concessions company Vinci
SGEF.PA on Friday said its order book was building up, notably
in France, as it reported a 1.5 percent drop in first-half
revenue.
ESSILOR
The French lense maker confirmed its objective of increasing
organic growth to more than 6 percent by 2018 as it reported
first half revenues of 3.583 billion euros.
NATIXIS
French investment bank Natixis CNAT.PA reported a fall in
second-quarter net profit on Thursday but said its profitability
targets were still on track and it planned to present a plan in
November to improve efficiency.
CASINO
Retailer Casino said its core French operations returned to
profit in the first half 2016 and it told investors that it was
on track to achieve its full-year goal for a rise in profit in
the country, handing them an interim dividend of 1.56 euros per
share for 2016.
AIRPORTS
France has chosen the winning bidders for the sale of 60
percent stakes in the French airports of Nice Cote d'Azur and
Lyon-Saint-Expury and expects proceeds of almost 1.8 billion
euros ($1.99 billion), the economy ministry said on Thursday.
ECONOMICS
French economic growth stalled unexpectedly in the second
quarter from the previous three months on weak consumer spending
and a drop in business investment, the INSEE national statistics
agency said on Friday.
