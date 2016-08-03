PARIS Aug 3 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC 40 futures seen down 0.05 percent
SOCIETE GENERALE
Proceeds from the sale of its stake in card payment firm
VISA Europe helped Societe Generale post a sharp rise in
quarterly net income and offset pressure from low interest rates
and weak trading income.
CREDIT AGRICOLE
The French bank said on Wednesday it had finalised a major
overhaul of ties with its mutualist parent as its laggard retail
division LCL reported a sharp drop in second quarter profits.
AXA
Europe's second-biggest insurer reported a 4 percent rise in
net profit for the first half of 2016, boosted by proceeds from
real estate disposals but held back by natural catastrophe costs
and lower asset management revenue.
ING
ING Group, the largest Dutch financial services company, on
Wednesday reported nearly 27 percent higher net earnings for the
second quarter due to strong lending growth, beating market
expectations.
ARKEMA
The French chemical company reported on Wednesday a 6.6
percent rise in second quarter core profit (EBITDA), boosted by
the rapid expansion of its Bostik adhesives unit.
TOTAL
The French oil major has started production at the Incahuasi
gas and condensate field in Bolivia, bringing on stream 50,000
barrels of oil equivalent per day, it said on Wednesday.
AIR FRANCE
A week-long strike by cabin crew at Air France AIRF.PA would
cost the airline about 90 million euros ($100 million), Air
France CEO Frederic Cagey told France Info radio on
Tuesday.
SFR
French telecoms group SFR, which aims to cut a third of its
workforce by 2019, has proposed a redundancy package averaging
2.5 months of salary per year of service, UNSA union official
Abdelkader Choukrane said on Tuesday.
LVMH KERING
Twenty-seven Chinese tourists were assaulted on Tuesday by
half a dozen men as they boarded a bus that was to take them to
Paris's Charles de Gaulle airport, a French police source said.
SOLOCAL
A group of minority shareholders on Tuesday said it would
oppose a debt restructuring unveiled this week by French online
communication and directories company SoLocal , previously known
as PagesJaunes.
