PARIS Aug 3 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures seen down 0.05 percent

SOCIETE GENERALE

Proceeds from the sale of its stake in card payment firm VISA Europe helped Societe Generale post a sharp rise in quarterly net income and offset pressure from low interest rates and weak trading income.

CREDIT AGRICOLE

The French bank said on Wednesday it had finalised a major overhaul of ties with its mutualist parent as its laggard retail division LCL reported a sharp drop in second quarter profits.

AXA

Europe's second-biggest insurer reported a 4 percent rise in net profit for the first half of 2016, boosted by proceeds from real estate disposals but held back by natural catastrophe costs and lower asset management revenue.

ING

ING Group, the largest Dutch financial services company, on Wednesday reported nearly 27 percent higher net earnings for the second quarter due to strong lending growth, beating market expectations.

ARKEMA

The French chemical company reported on Wednesday a 6.6 percent rise in second quarter core profit (EBITDA), boosted by the rapid expansion of its Bostik adhesives unit.

TOTAL

The French oil major has started production at the Incahuasi gas and condensate field in Bolivia, bringing on stream 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, it said on Wednesday.

AIR FRANCE

A week-long strike by cabin crew at Air France AIRF.PA would cost the airline about 90 million euros ($100 million), Air France CEO Frederic Cagey told France Info radio on Tuesday.

SFR

French telecoms group SFR, which aims to cut a third of its workforce by 2019, has proposed a redundancy package averaging 2.5 months of salary per year of service, UNSA union official Abdelkader Choukrane said on Tuesday.

LVMH KERING

Twenty-seven Chinese tourists were assaulted on Tuesday by half a dozen men as they boarded a bus that was to take them to Paris's Charles de Gaulle airport, a French police source said.

SOLOCAL

A group of minority shareholders on Tuesday said it would oppose a debt restructuring unveiled this week by French online communication and directories company SoLocal , previously known as PagesJaunes.

