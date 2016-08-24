PARIS Aug 24 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

VIVENDI

The key shareholder in Mediaset said on Tuesday it had asked a Milan court to order France's Vivendi to comply with the contract to buy the Italian broadcaster's pay-TV unit. Vivendi declined comment.

EUROTUNNEL

The Channel tunnel operator said it had completed the acquisition of Star Capital's 51 percent holding in Eleclink for 75 million euros.

DCNS, THALES

French shipbuilder DCNS, which earlier this year won a A$50 billion ($38.06 billion) contract to build Australia's next generation of submarines has suffered a massive data leak, raising doubts about the security of one of the world's biggest defence projects.

