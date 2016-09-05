PARIS, Sept 5 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

ALTICE

Netherlands-based telecom company Altice announces an exchange offer for France's SFR Group shares aimed at simplifying ownership structure. It said 8 Altice class A shares (common shares A) would be offered for 5 SFR Group shares. The transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter, it said, valuing the transaction at 24.72 euros a share. SFR shares closed at 24.09 euros on Friday.

TF1 / BOUYGUES

Gilles Pelisson, the head of TF1, told Les Echos in an interview that the French broadcaster would focus efforts on improving operating profitability. To do so it will seek to boost revenues, better targeting advertising revenue sources and increasing revenue from diversified activities and digital, while keeping programing costs unchanged.

ZODIAC

Zodiac Aerospace issued the latest in a cluster of profit warnings on Friday, saying its current operating income would fall short of market expectations, while sales for the just-ended financial year would be in line with forecasts.

VEOLIA

French water and waste group Veolia plans to invest 750 million pounds (895 million euros) in its British recycling business in the next five years, aiming to take advantage of rising landfill taxes that push municipalities and companies to recycle more.

EDF

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday she wanted her security advisers to review a delayed nuclear power investment from China - a source of diplomatic tension - as she arrived in the country to attend a G20 summit.

May upset Chinese officials in July by delaying a $24 billion project that would see French firm EDF build Britain's first new nuclear power plant in decades with the help of $8 billion from China.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....