PARIS, Sept 8 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CARREFOUR

French cattle farmers on Wednesday agreed a deal on prices with Europe's biggest retailer Carrefour, beef farmers group FNB said, after following the example of dairy farmers who held protests to secure higher milk prices from Lactalis.

AIR LIQUIDE

French industrial gases company Air Liquid said it has held preliminary discussions about possible sale of Aqua Lung, specialised in aquatic equipment for personal and professional use. It said there were no assurances that any of the discussions will result in an agreement or that a transaction will be completed.

ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES

Altran Technologies said first-half operating profit reached 79.2 million euros ($89.08 million) versus 59.2 million euros year ago and that it expected 2016 to be another year of profitable growth.

BOURBON

Bourbon said first half net loss group share widened to 104.3 million euros ($117.31 million) from a loss of 19.2 million euros year ago.

WENDEL

Wendel said first-half net income from continuing operations reached 235.6 million euros, up 17.3 percent.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

August traffic was down 0.2 percent while August passenger load factor was down 1.5 percent points to 88.6 percent. Cargo traffic was down 7.7 percent in August.

ALSTOM

Rolling stock manufacturer Alstom plans to stop making trains at its Belfort site and transfer production to its plant in Reichshoffen eastern France by the end of 2018. Some 400 workers out of Belfort's total 480 would be offered jobs at other French sites and the Belfort site would be refocused on maintenance and repairs.

LATECOERE

Latecoere, which supplies passenger doors and fuselages to Airbus and Boeing, said plans to sell Latécoère Services to ADF Group.

LEGRAND

Legrand, French specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures expands further in lighting control in North America by acquiring Solarfective in Canada.

EUROPCAR

Europe's leading vehicle rental service Europcar says it has acquired London-based ride-hailing company Brunel.

EURAZEO

Investment group Eurazeo says it has sold its stake in Foncia to fund managers in a transaction valued at 469 million euros ($526.92 million)and 2.4 multiple of its investment, which will increase company's cash position to 770 million euros.

