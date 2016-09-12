PARIS, Sept 12 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 futures are 1.45 percent lower at 0617 GMT.
ALSTOM
French President Francois Hollande will meet Prime Minister
Manuel Valls and ministers in charge of economic and transport
policy on Monday morning to discuss trainmaker Alstom's sudden
decision to scale down its Belfort plant, the president's office
said.
France's former economy minister Emmanuel Macron told
Reuters on Saturday the decision was sudden, brutal and
unexpected.
SANOFI
French drugmaker Sanofi and Google owner Alphabet's GOOGL.O
U.S-based life sciences company Verily, announced on Monday the
launch of a joint-venture aimed at offering patients suffering
from diabetes products that will combine devices and services.
ALTICE
Altice said in a statement that its Optimum credit pool had
successfully priced $2.5 billion of 8-year Senior Secured Term
Loan B and $1.31 billion of 10.5-year Senior Guaranteed Notes in
an offering to institutional investors. Closing of the new
financing is subject to customary closing conditions and the
proceeds will be used by Optimum to refinance the entire $3.8
billion principal amount of loans under Optimum's existing Term
Loan Facility that matures in October 2022.
Pan-European market data:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSE Eurotop 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.....................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items.........
CAC-40................. Paris items............
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a glance:
Top News.............
Equities..............
Main oil report...........
Main currency report.....