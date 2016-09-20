PARIS, Sept 20 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
KLEPIERRE
The shopping centre developer and operator said it had
successfully placed a 15-year 600 million euro bond issue at a
1.25 percent coupon.
WENDEL
The investment holding company said it had agreed to buy
Tsebo Solutions Group, a pan-African facilities services
provider, for an enterprise value equivalent to 331 million
euros.
SES IMAGOTAG
The maker of electronic shelf labels said it had agreed to
purchase Taiwan-based Pervasive Displays and planned to
accelerate e-paper label applications.
GEMALTO
The digital security firm said data breaches worldwide were
up 15 percent in the first half of 2016 compared with the
previous six months.
EDF
The French state-run power major will invest heavily in
renewable energy in India, with projects worth $2 billion in the
pipeline EDF Energies CEO Antoine Cahuzac told India's Economic
Times. bit.ly/2dcsva8
VIRBAC
The veterinary drugmaker posted a 13.1 million euro profit,
compared with a year-earlier net loss of 3.8 million euros, on a
0.5 percent decline in revenue to 432.3 million euros.
BRICORAMA
The French DIY store operator said first-half net income
rose to 7.5 million euros from 5 million euros.
ECONOMY
Dutch seasonally adjusted consumer confidence rose to plus 8
points in September from plus 2 points in August, Statistics
Netherlands (CBS) said.
Pan-European market data:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSE Eurotop 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.....................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items.........
CAC-40................. Paris items............
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a glance:
Top News.............
Equities..............
Main oil report...........
Main currency report.....