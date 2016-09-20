PARIS, Sept 20 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

KLEPIERRE

The shopping centre developer and operator said it had successfully placed a 15-year 600 million euro bond issue at a 1.25 percent coupon.

WENDEL

The investment holding company said it had agreed to buy Tsebo Solutions Group, a pan-African facilities services provider, for an enterprise value equivalent to 331 million euros.

SES IMAGOTAG

The maker of electronic shelf labels said it had agreed to purchase Taiwan-based Pervasive Displays and planned to accelerate e-paper label applications.

GEMALTO

The digital security firm said data breaches worldwide were up 15 percent in the first half of 2016 compared with the previous six months.

EDF

The French state-run power major will invest heavily in renewable energy in India, with projects worth $2 billion in the pipeline EDF Energies CEO Antoine Cahuzac told India's Economic Times. bit.ly/2dcsva8

VIRBAC

The veterinary drugmaker posted a 13.1 million euro profit, compared with a year-earlier net loss of 3.8 million euros, on a 0.5 percent decline in revenue to 432.3 million euros.

BRICORAMA

The French DIY store operator said first-half net income rose to 7.5 million euros from 5 million euros.

ECONOMY

Dutch seasonally adjusted consumer confidence rose to plus 8 points in September from plus 2 points in August, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) said.

