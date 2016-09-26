PARIS, Sept 26 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

VEOLIA, COMPAGNIE DES ALPES, CNP

French state-owned bank Caisse des Depots (CDC) is planning to sell shares worth hundreds of millions of euros in some of the country's largest companies, its Chief Executive Pierre-Rene Lemas said in an interview with the Financial Times.

VIVENDI

The French media giant hopes to make a new offer for Mediaset's pay-TV business by the end of this week to try to end a dispute between the French and Italian media groups that erupted in July, a source close to matter said.

SANOFI

The French drugmaker and its partner Regeneron said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had accepted for priority review their Biologics License Application (BLA) for dupilumab, a treatment for atopic dermatitis.

ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE

The French state-controlled utility has agreed to sign contracts with the British government for its Hinkley Point nuclear project on Thursday, French financial daily Les Echos reported.

GECINA

The French real estate investment successfully placed a 500 million euros ($561 million) bond issue at 1.0 pct and opens an offer to redeem three outstanding bond issues. The issue was more than 2 times oversubscribed by a top-tier base of pan-European investors.

ALSTOM

The French trainmaker said it had requested S&P Global Ratings to "withdraw all of its ratings on the group and to cease rating it going forward." It added that the decisions was "made in the context of the stabilisation of the group's financial situation and its strong liquidity in order to reduce its administrative costs".

SOLOCAL

The directories group has requested the suspension of its shares pending a statement on the progress of its financial restructuring plan

