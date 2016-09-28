PARIS, Sept 28 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
AREVA
Finnish utility Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) said on Wednesday
the company had started legal action in France against French
nuclear group Areva, to ensure completion of the long-delayed
Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor in Finland.
ECONOMY
French consumer confidence held steady in September from
August at 97 in line with expectations, the official INSEE
statistics agency said on Wednesday.
RENAULT
The French carmaker will unveil a longer-range version of
its Zoe electric car at the Paris Auto Show, with an upgraded
battery that will almost double its driving range, company and
industry sources told Reuters. The new version will go on sale
almost immediately.
EDF
The board of the French state-controlled utility on Tuesday
confirmed its approval to go ahead with the Hinkley Point
nuclear project in Britain, EDF said in a statement.
VIVENDI
A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday upheld a judgment against
Vivendi SA in a long-running shareholder class action lawsuit
accusing the French media group of defrauding investors in the
early 2000s.
The board of Italian broadcaster Mediaset has given
management a mandate to press ahead with legal action against
Vivendi over a disputed pay-TV deal, a source close to the
matter said on Tuesday.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
The Franco-Dutch airline said on Tuesday an Amsterdam court
had ruled in favour of its Dutch arm KLM in a pension dispute
with a pilots' union.
