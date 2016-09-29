PARIS, Sept 29 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
PEUGEOT
The French carmaker plans to sell over 150,000 Peugeot vehicles
in Iran in the second half of this year and over 300,000 in
2017, CEO Carlos Tavares told reporters at the Paris autoshow.
AIRBUS
A senior Airbus Group executive, Christian Scherer, is to be
named as chief executive of Franco-Italian turboprop aircraft
maker ATR, a person familiar with the matter said.
Airbus Group Chief Executive Tom Enders is extending a promised
overhaul of Europe's largest aerospace group by promoting two
top managers to oversee crucial functions like engineering as
they usher the company into the age of Big Data.
EDF
The French state-controlled utility said it will carry out
further tests on 12 nuclear reactors during their planned
outages in the coming months.
ING
The Dutch bank said it had sold shares in India's Kotak
Mahindra Bank (Kotak) in a transaction that could result in
gross proceeds of 490 million euros ($550.22 million). ING will
see its stake diminish to 3.9 pct from 6.4 pct.
CASINO
The French retailer said it had bought back 333.3 million euros
in bonds through a public tender launched on Sept 20.
VALEO
The French car equipment maker is ahead of its 2015-2020
strategic plan and eyes revenue in excess of 20 billion euros at
the end of the plan, its chairman and chief executive said on
Wednesday.
BOLLORE
Blue Solutions said it had bought U.S start-up Capacitor
Sciences Incorporated and strengthened its R&D program in
electricity storage technologies.
SOLVAY
The Belgian chemical company confirmed its 2016 guidance and
unveiled new medium-term target.
COLRUYT
The Belgian discount supermarket operator said it expected its
net profit in the current financial year to match or slightly
exceed last year's.
