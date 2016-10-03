PARIS Oct 3 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC 40 futures flat at 0628 GMT
EDF
Czech utility CEZ decided not to bid for French
group EDF's Polish assets, it said on Monday. EDF declined to
comment.
ING
ING Groep, the largest Dutch-based financial services
company, said on Monday it plans to shed 7,000 jobs and invest
heavily in its digital platforms in order to save 900 million
euros ($1 billion) annually by 2021.
ESSILOR
French eye lenses maker Essilor to maintain revenue growth
at around 10 percent at constant exchange rates, its chief
executive Hubert Sagnieres said in an interview with Les Echos.
ALSTOM
French trainmaker Alstom's ALSO.PA historic Belfort
production site in eastern France is set to be "saved" from
closure at a meeting with labour unions next week, Prime
Minister Manuel Valls said on Sunday.
DIOR
Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior's first woman designer, on Friday
took the fashion brand in a new direction with a maiden eclectic
collection aimed at connecting with young consumers and
re-invigorating sales.
SANOFI
Patients taking an experimental eczema drug from Regeneron
Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O and the French drugmaker experienced
significant relief in itching and in anxiety and depression
symptoms, meeting secondary goals of two large studies,
researchers said on Saturday.
PERNOD RICARD
The French spirits company said it completed the sale of its
Frïs vodka to Sazerac, as part of its strategy to focus on its
priority spirits and wines brands.
ALSTOM
France's junior industry minister Christophe Sirugue said on
Friday he would meet Alstom unions on Tuesday to discuss how to
keep the trainmaker from stopping production at its historic
Belfort plant in eastern France.
EDF
The French utility said it would pay an interim 2016
dividend of 0.50 euros per share.
AXA
The French insurer said it had completed the acquisition of
Liberty Ubezpieczenia, the Polish Property & Casualty operations
of Liberty Mutual Insurance group for 23.5 million euros.
KAUFMAN & BROAD
Kaufman & Broad reports 9 month revenue of 835.3 million
euros ($938.5 million) versus 696.3 million euros a year ago.
Confirms 2016 target of gross margin rate about 19 pct of
consolidated revenue. Expects for 2016 a consolidated revenue
growth of above 10 percent.
