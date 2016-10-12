PARIS Oct 12 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures down 0.02 pct

LVMH

Luxury goods group LVMH LVMH.PA said there was "no way" it would do business with Amazon AMZNO.O even though the Internet retailer was keen to take on more high-end brands.

DIRECT ENERGIE

French alternative energy supplier Direct Energie said it is on track to reach its target of 2 million clients by the end of 2016.

EDF

Monaco said on Tuesday it was close to a deal to purchase a stake in the newly privatised Nice airport from the winning consortium led by Italy's Atlantia.

Talks with Nice-Cote d'Azur's new owners "have intensified and should lead to an agreement" that would see the principality buy a 150 million euro ($168 million) holding, Monegasque Finance Minister Jean Castellini told Reuters by email. Concession operator Atlantia, its Rome airport subsidiary and EDF EDF.PA, the French power utility, agreed in July to purchase a 64 percent stake in the airport, whose privatisation is expected to raise 1.2 billion euros.

