PARIS Oct 20
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC futures up 0.4 pct
PUBLICIS
France's Publicis Groupe SA on Thursday said third-quarter
sales grew by a mere 0.2 percent on an organic basis to 2.32
billion euros ($2.55 billion), following the loss of large media
accounts in the United States in 2015.
PERNOD RICARD
The French spirits group posted a stronger-than-expected 4
percent rise in first-quarter underlying sales on Thursday,
helped by a strong performance in its top U.S. market and
improving demand in China.
PHILIPS LIGHTING
The worlds-largest maker of lights reported third-quarter
core earnings growth of 29 percent but warned of softer sales in
Europe and the Middle East.
ICADE
France's property investment company Icade confirmed its
2016 guidance on Thursday.
AREVA
The French nuclear company is struggling to find a buyer for
its new nuclear fuel unit, analysts and sources said, a key
condition for the European Union to clear a state rescue package
for the group, hit by years of losses.
AIRBUS
The European planemaker expects the A321 narrow-body
jetliner to account for half of its A320-family production in
the medium term, product strategy chief Bob Lange told German
paper Handelsblatt daily.
MICHELIN
The French tyre group posted a decline in quarterly revenue
on Wednesday but said negative pricing and currency effects were
milder then feared, reiterating its guidance for the full year.
VIVENDI
The French media group said it was no longer keen on finding
an amicable solution to its dispute with Mediaset over
their soured pay-TV deal.
SOLOCAL
Shareholders of the French online classified ads and
directories group rejected its debt restructuring plan, which
failed to get the two-thirds support required.
