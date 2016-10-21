PARIS Oct 21 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 October futures up 0.06 pct at 0641 GMT

ESSILOR

Essilor reported a 3.2 percent rise in third quarter like for like sales to 1.723 billion euros and said it remained fully engaged to deliver 2016 full-year results as close as possible to its annual objectives, despite headwinds in certain key countries.

ALTICE

Altice USA, the cable operator that Netherlands-based Altice NV put together by acquiring Cablevision and Suddenlink Communications, is drawing up plans for a potential initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.

SOITEC

Soitec said it acknowledged a second USITC investigation and intended to vigorously defend against SIGen allegations.

EDF /ENGIE

The French government is set to drop plans to introduce a carbon tax, French financial daily Les Echos said on Thursday.

The newspaper, quoting several sources, said the socialist government will not include the carbon tax in a draft 2016 budget update currently being discussed.

