PARIS Oct 25 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 October futures down 0.1 pct at 0642 GMT

ORANGE

The French telecoms operator beat third-quarter core operating profit expectations on Tuesday as strong growth in Spain and Africa offset declining revenue at home, where competition in the mobile market hit margins.

AIR LIQUIDE

The French industrial gases company confirmed its targets to raise net profit and net earnings per share in 2016, as it reported a 26.8 percent rise in third-quarter revenue to 5.077 billion euros ($5.52 billion).

SAFRAN

The aerospace group posted a 4.1 percent drop in third-quarter sales to 3.517 billion euros, weighed down by lower fighter jet engine deliveries and the end of France's futuristic Felin infantry equipment programme.

MERSEN

The carbon and graphite industrial component maker announced a new Chinese joint ventures with Harbin Electric Carbon, in which the French company will hold a majority stake.

SECHE ENVIRONNEMENT

The waste management company reiterated its full-year goals after nine-month revenues rose to 345.1 million euros, representing organic growth of 5.3 percent.

BIGBEN INTERACTIVE

The video games maker said second-quarter revenue fell to 46.9 million euros from 53.9 million, reiterating its goals for the 2016-17 and 2017-18 fiscal years.

DASSAULT SYSTEMES

The French software company revised its guidance and said it now expected revenue of about 3.015 billion to 3.030 billion euros this year.

