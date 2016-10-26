PARIS Oct 26 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 November futures down 0.32 pct at 0637 GMT
PSA
PSA revenue fell 5.1 percent in the third quarter, the
French carmaker said, hurt by a sharp decline in China sales and
a weaker Citroen brand performance at home in Europe.
AIRBUS
Airbus Group on Wednesday posted lower third-quarter profits
led by a faltering performance in its core commercial jetliner
division and continued weakness in the commercial helicopter
market, and maintained its outlook.
CAPGEMININI
French IT services group Capgemini confirmed its 2016
guidance after reporting a 2.2 percent rise in third quarter
sales at constant exchange rates.
IPSEN
Ipsen reported growth of 12.2 percent in third quarter sales
and raises its full-year guidance.
BIC
Bic reported a 2.1 percent rise in third quarter sales and
said year-to-date results reinforced its confidence that it will
achieve its 2016 goals.
EDF
The French power group said it entered exclusive talks to
sell the assets of EDF Polska.
A major irregularity was detected during the remounting of a
steam generator on EDF's 900 MW Gravelines 5 nuclear reactor, a
top EDF official told parliament on Tuesday.
The French government will not allow utility EDF to suspend
the ARENH mechanism under which it is obliged to sell part of
the nuclear power it produces to its competitors, the energy
ministry said on Tuesday.
KERING
Italian fashion brand Gucci confirmed its stellar turnaround
with a 17 percent rise in third-quarter comparable sales,
helping to make up for a 10.9 percent sales drop at sister brand
Bottega Veneta, parent Kering said on Tuesday.
VINCI
Vinci reported a 3.4 percent drop in like-for-like
third-quarter sales on Tuesday, as growth in a robust
concessions business failed to offset weakness in contracting,
which includes construction and road building.
ENGIE
Demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a shipping fuel
could soar over the next 10-15 years if authorities this week
agree a global cap on sulphur dioxide emissions, a senior
executive of French energy firm Engie said.
RENAULT
Renault recorded a 13 percent increase in third-quarter
revenue, the French carmaker said on Tuesday, as a recovering
European market lifted sales of its new Megane and Kadjar
models.
Pan-European market data:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSE Eurotop 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.....................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items.........
CAC-40................. Paris items............
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a glance:
Top News.............
Equities..............
Main oil report...........
Main currency report.....