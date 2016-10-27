PARIS Oct 27 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

MAISONS DU MONDE

Maisons du Monde says launches 175 million eur placing at 25 euros a share

Says offers 7 mln shares

KPN

Q3 adjusted revenues 1.71 billion euros ($1.86 billion) versus 1.76 billion euros year ago.

SUEZ

French waste and water group Suez SEVI.PA revenue in the first nine months of 2016 grew 1.2 pct to 11.2 billion euros. Growth was 2.6 pct at constant exchange rates, driven by the international division, which generated 7.5 pct growth at constant exchange rates.

REMY COINTREAU

Remy Cointreau to buy Domaine des Hautes Glaces distillery.

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

Schneider Electric overal cost savings target 2015-2017 enhanced to EUR 1.7-1.8 bln.

QUANTEL

Quantel says full year progression could be below expectations if it was not compensated for in Q4, which is usually period of strong activity.

SCOR

Says net income of eur 438 mln for first nine months of 2016, confirming strength of its business.

ENGIE

France's Engie , the world's largest independent power producer, is rolling out natural gas and renewable power projects across Asia-Pacific as it gradually exits coal-fired power generation in the region.

French utility Engie ENGIE.PA will decide soon on what to do with its Australian Hazelwood coal-fired power plant, but a sale is looking unlikely, its CEO Isabelle Kocher said on Wednesday.

TOTAL

Total reports flaring occurred at the Port Arthur, Texas, refinery flares as a result of problems at Unit 824.

EDF, AREVA

The European Union competition authorities are not expected to rule on a rescue plan for French energy company Areva before summer of 2017, the head of French state holding agency APE said

ORANGE

The French government does not intend to change significantly its stake in the telecoms operator, the head of France's state holding agency APE said. The French government owns a 23 percent stake in the former monopoly via APE and state-owned bank Bpifrance

NEXITY

The French residential and real estate developer reported nine-month revenue of 2.02 billion euros ($2.20 billion) versus 2.04 billion euros a year ago. It expects 2016 revenue to be stable, around 3 billion euros and full-year current operating income to be at least 245 million euros. It also announced having acquired 7 percent of gide SA, a developer of retirement homes, from its founders, bringing its total stake in the company to 45.15 percent.

INGENICO GROUP

The French producer of financial transaction systems said third-quarter revenue grew by 7 percent on an organic basis from a year ago to 570 million euros ($621.59 million). It maintains its full-year target for organic revenue growth at 7 percent or above and its full-year target for core operating margin, expected to be at 20 percent or above.

TARKETT

The French provider of flooring and sports surfaces said it expected full-year sales to be between 2.7 and 2.75 billion euros, with a core operating profit over the period in the range of 315 million to 330 million euros. It also announced a 2017-2020 strategic plan with targets including a dividend of at least 0.60 euro per share and an adjusted Ebitda margin in excess of 12 percent.

TECHNIP TECF.PA

Technip raised its full-year 2016 objectives for its subsea division on Thursday as the French oil services company reported revenue and profit for the third quarter that beat expectations and as it continued to drive down costs.

KORIAN

The French operator of healthcare facilities and medical establishments said nine-month revenue rose by 16 percent to 2.22 billion euros ($2.42 billion). It confirmed full-year revenue target of 3 billion euros.

KLEPIERRE

The French shopping center operator said nine-month revenue reached 972.3 million euros ($1.06 billion), with gross rents, total share of 893.1 million euros over the period, compared with 902.2 million euros a year ago. It confirmed its full-year guidance, including a net current cash flow per share above 2.25 euros for 2016.

SYNERGIE

The French temporary work firm reported said nine-month revenue rose by 10.3 percent from a year ago to 1.46 billion euros ($1.59 billion). It targets a full-year turnover of 2 billion euros.

LISI

The French manufacturer of fasteners and assembly components for the aerospace, automotive and medical implants industries reported third-quarter sales of 379.9 million euros ($414 million) versus 339.2 million euros a year ago.

FIMALAC

The financial holding controlled by French billionaire Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere reported nine-month consolidated revenue of 226.2 million euros ($246.67 million) versus 131.2 million euros a year ago.

