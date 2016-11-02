PARIS Nov 2 Below are company-related news and
EDF
EDF has postponed restarting the Cruas 3 nuclear plant until
Nov. 5 but will restart the Bugey 4 reactor on Nov. 30 as
scheduled, the French utility said on Tuesday, as French power
prices for 2017 hit a new high.
ALSTOM
A consortium of Alstom and Canada's Bombardier is
the only remaining contender for a 3 billion euro contract to
provide commuter trains to French state-owned railways company
SNCF, Le Figaro reported.
AIR FRANCE KLM
French air travel demand has recovered to levels pre-dating
the militant Islamist attacks that took place last November and
during the summer of this year, Les Echos newspaper reported on
Wednesday citing easyJet Chief Executive Carolyn McCall.
NN GROUP
Insurance sector takeover battle: NN Group reaffirms its
intention to make an all cash offer for Delta Lloyd and says it
has had "limited interaction" with Delta Lloyd since it
first announced its interest last month.
CARMAKERS
French new car registrations fell 4 percent year-on-year in
October to 155,202 after sales at French car makers Renault
RENA.PA and Peugeot PEUP.PA both dropped, the CCFA automobile
association said on Tuesday.
SUEZ
The French utility announced the expansion of a
long-standing partnership with Chinese group NWS Holdings
Limited (NWS Holdings).
