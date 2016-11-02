PARIS Nov 2 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

EDF

EDF has postponed restarting the Cruas 3 nuclear plant until Nov. 5 but will restart the Bugey 4 reactor on Nov. 30 as scheduled, the French utility said on Tuesday, as French power prices for 2017 hit a new high.

ALSTOM

A consortium of Alstom and Canada's Bombardier is the only remaining contender for a 3 billion euro contract to provide commuter trains to French state-owned railways company SNCF, Le Figaro reported.

AIR FRANCE KLM

French air travel demand has recovered to levels pre-dating the militant Islamist attacks that took place last November and during the summer of this year, Les Echos newspaper reported on Wednesday citing easyJet Chief Executive Carolyn McCall.

NN GROUP

Insurance sector takeover battle: NN Group reaffirms its intention to make an all cash offer for Delta Lloyd and says it has had "limited interaction" with Delta Lloyd since it first announced its interest last month.

CARMAKERS

French new car registrations fell 4 percent year-on-year in October to 155,202 after sales at French car makers Renault RENA.PA and Peugeot PEUP.PA both dropped, the CCFA automobile association said on Tuesday.

SUEZ

The French utility announced the expansion of a long-standing partnership with Chinese group NWS Holdings Limited (NWS Holdings).

