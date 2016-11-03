PARIS Nov 3 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 November futures down 0.22 pct at 0734 GMT
AIR FRANCE-KLM
Air France-KLM said it was seeing no let-up in pressure on
revenues at its core airline business at the end of the year
after attacks kept tourists from the United States and Asia away
from France.
Air France-KLM on Wednesday named Franck Terner as the new
head of its Air France unit, replacing Frederic Gagey as the
carrier aims to restore strained relations with unions.
SOCIETE GENERALE
Societe Generale posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter
results on Thursday, as a recovery in foreign retail business
and a bumper quarter for its trading operations helped offset
falling revenue at home.
HERMES
French luxury goods group Hermes on Thursday saw a slight
acceleration in sales growth in the third-quarter to 8.8 percent
at constant exchange rates, up from 8.1 percent in the second
quarter.
VEOLIA
French water and waste group Veolia on Thursday lowered its
forecast for 2016 revenue to overall stable from growth as
negative currency movements, notably the weaker pound, made its
revenue in the first nine months fall 3.2 percent to 17.71
billion euros ($19.68 billion).
ORPEA
French nursing home operator Orpea said on Thursday it was
"very confident" of beating its full-year revenue guidance,
helped by strong international growth.
THALES
Thales Alenia Space said on Thursday it had completed the
acquisition of RUAG's opto-electronics business line after
receiving the approval by regulatory authorities. The business
employs 75 people and had sales of 18 million Swiss francs in
2015 (16.6 million euros).
ENGIE
France's Engie said it will close Australia's dirtiest
coal-fired power station in March 2017 as further investments in
the ageing Hazelwood plant cannot be justified, and will look to
sell two other Australian power plants.
ALSTOM
An Alstom and Bombardier consortium is the only
bidder for a 3 billion euro ($3.33 billion) contract to supply
commuter trains after French rail operator SNCF told trainmaker
CAF that it is out of the race.
CEGEDIM
Cegedim signs a heads of agreement to acquire Futuramedia
Group - Reuters News
SOPRA STERIA
Sopra Steria confirmed its 2016 targets after Q3 revenue
reached 875.0 million euros ($972.8 million) versus 845.8
million euros a year ago.
EURONEXT
Euronext and Algomi said they will form a joint venture
special purpose vehicle to improve liquidity in pan-European
corporate bond trading.
BOURBON
Bourbon said Q3 total adjusted revenue reached 259.1 million
euros ($288.0 million) versus 344.1 million euros a year ago. It
said it was seeing signs of a return to growth, albeit with a
time lag.
LAGARDERE
Lagardère Travel Retail acquires businesses in Poland and
Estonia - Reuters News
AXA
Axa finalised sale of Hungarian banking units to OTP bank.
