PARIS Nov 3 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 November futures down 0.22 pct at 0734 GMT

AIR FRANCE-KLM

Air France-KLM said it was seeing no let-up in pressure on revenues at its core airline business at the end of the year after attacks kept tourists from the United States and Asia away from France.

Air France-KLM on Wednesday named Franck Terner as the new head of its Air France unit, replacing Frederic Gagey as the carrier aims to restore strained relations with unions.

SOCIETE GENERALE

Societe Generale posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter results on Thursday, as a recovery in foreign retail business and a bumper quarter for its trading operations helped offset falling revenue at home.

HERMES

French luxury goods group Hermes on Thursday saw a slight acceleration in sales growth in the third-quarter to 8.8 percent at constant exchange rates, up from 8.1 percent in the second quarter.

VEOLIA

French water and waste group Veolia on Thursday lowered its forecast for 2016 revenue to overall stable from growth as negative currency movements, notably the weaker pound, made its revenue in the first nine months fall 3.2 percent to 17.71 billion euros ($19.68 billion).

ORPEA

French nursing home operator Orpea said on Thursday it was "very confident" of beating its full-year revenue guidance, helped by strong international growth.

THALES

Thales Alenia Space said on Thursday it had completed the acquisition of RUAG's opto-electronics business line after receiving the approval by regulatory authorities. The business employs 75 people and had sales of 18 million Swiss francs in 2015 (16.6 million euros).

ENGIE

France's Engie said it will close Australia's dirtiest coal-fired power station in March 2017 as further investments in the ageing Hazelwood plant cannot be justified, and will look to sell two other Australian power plants.

ALSTOM

An Alstom and Bombardier consortium is the only bidder for a 3 billion euro ($3.33 billion) contract to supply commuter trains after French rail operator SNCF told trainmaker CAF that it is out of the race.

CEGEDIM

Cegedim signs a heads of agreement to acquire Futuramedia Group - Reuters News

SOPRA STERIA

Sopra Steria confirmed its 2016 targets after Q3 revenue reached 875.0 million euros ($972.8 million) versus 845.8 million euros a year ago.

EURONEXT

Euronext and Algomi said they will form a joint venture special purpose vehicle to improve liquidity in pan-European corporate bond trading.

BOURBON

Bourbon said Q3 total adjusted revenue reached 259.1 million euros ($288.0 million) versus 344.1 million euros a year ago. It said it was seeing signs of a return to growth, albeit with a time lag.

LAGARDERE

Lagardère Travel Retail acquires businesses in Poland and Estonia - Reuters News

AXA

Axa finalised sale of Hungarian banking units to OTP bank.

