PARIS Nov 4 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures down 0.2 percent

EDF

French state-controlled utility EDF on Thursday cut its 2016 nuclear power output for the second time this year after earlier announcing that the restart of five nuclear reactors undergoing safety checks would be delayed until end-December.

French energy minister said on Friday there was no risk of power blockouts in France.

L'OREAL

Cosmetics giant L'Oreal posted stronger-than-expected sales growth in the third quarter, as a "substantial acceleration" in North America helped make up for weakness in its home market of France.

LAFARGEHOLCIM

LafargeHolcim said on Friday it saw scope for further price rises.

NEXANS

Cable maker Nexans said on Friday its third-quarter sakes were down 1.07 billion euros.

EURONEXT

Euronext announced October transaction volumes.

AXA

AXA, France's biggest insurer, reported a marginal increase in revenue for the first nine months of the year, with stronger property and casualty premiums helping to offset weakness in life insurance and asset management.

TOTAL

The global renewable solar industry is facing a new crisis due to over-capacity and low demand, Patrick Pouyanne, Chief Executive of French oil and gas giant Total TOTF.PA said on Thursday.

BNP PARIBAS, SOCGEN

French banks made the most of a third quarter surge in financial market trading, cashing in on a spike in volumes and volatility to outperform most of their larger European rivals.

JCDECAUX

French outdoor advertising company JCDecaux said organic revenue growth would turn negative in the final quarter of the year and affect its operating margin.

ILLIAD

French telecom operator Iliad ILD.PA has had preliminary contacts with Italian utility Enel about possibly using the fibre optic broadband network that Enel plans to build in Italy, Enel's CEO said on Thursday.

HAVAS

Havas Group said on Thursday it had acquired Lemz to build the most meaningful agency in the Netherlands.

FRENCH ELECTIONS

The top two candidates for the French conservatives' presidential ticket lashed out at each other on Thursday, with Nicolas Sarkozy saying Alain Juppe would be too soft to carry out reforms and Juppe retorting Sarkozy's strategy was suicidal.

