SANOFI The French drugmaker is convinced its core diabetes division will return to growth by the end of the decade despite uncertainties over a tough pricing environment in the United States, an executive with the drugmaker told Reuters.

DASSAULT Dassault Systemes DAST.PA CFO says margins to expand slowly before takeoff in 2018. Says had expected Q3 to see new license acceleration, but large deal slipped into Q4.

VIVENDI Vivendi issues a 600 million bond. This euro-denominated bond is fixed-rate, with a duration of 7 years and a coupon of 1.125%, and was issued at a price of 99.799%, corresponding to a yield of 1.155%. It allows Vivendi to extend the average maturity of its bond debt to 4.5 years.

AIRBUS

Japan's Peach Aviation said it had ordered 10 fuel-efficient Airbus AIR.PA A320neo passenger jets and three older versions of the jet, for a total of $1.3 billion at list prices, as part of its business expansion plans.

VOLTALIA

Voltalia Q3 consolidated revenues rises to 33.5 million euros.

FRENCH POWER MARKET

Extended nuclear reactor outages in France shocked European power markets in recent weeks amid fears of supply shortages, fuelling price gains, but these have been too short to cheer hard-pressed producers or scare consumers about higher bills.

