PARIS Nov 18 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 November futures up 0.38 pct at 0709 GMT
SANOFI
The French drugmaker is convinced its core diabetes division
will return to growth by the end of the decade despite
uncertainties over a tough pricing environment in the United
States, an executive with the drugmaker told Reuters.
DASSAULT
Dassault Systemes DAST.PA CFO says margins to expand slowly
before takeoff in 2018. Says had expected Q3 to see new license
acceleration, but large deal slipped into Q4.
VIVENDI
Vivendi issues a 600 million bond. This euro-denominated bond
is fixed-rate, with a duration of 7 years and a coupon of
1.125%, and was issued at a price of 99.799%, corresponding to a
yield of 1.155%. It allows Vivendi to extend the average
maturity of its bond debt to 4.5 years.
AIRBUS
Japan's Peach Aviation said it had ordered 10 fuel-efficient
Airbus AIR.PA A320neo passenger jets and three older versions of
the jet, for a total of $1.3 billion at list prices, as part of
its business expansion plans.
VOLTALIA
Voltalia Q3 consolidated revenues rises to 33.5 million
euros.
FRENCH POWER MARKET
Extended nuclear reactor outages in France shocked European
power markets in recent weeks amid fears of supply shortages,
fuelling price gains, but these have been too short to cheer
hard-pressed producers or scare consumers about higher bills.
