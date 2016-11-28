PARIS Nov 28 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.1 percent in early session trading.

FRENCH POLITICS:

Hardline reformist Francois Fillon scored a resounding win in France's conservative primaries on Sunday, making him favourite to win a presidential election five months from now against the popular far-right and a deeply divided left.

AIR FRANCE KLM /CRIT

Crit said it had signed a letter of intent with Air France KLM for the acquisition of Cobalt Ground Solutions.

ICADE :

French property group Icade raised its financial guidance and said its strategic plan was well on track.

INNATE PHARMA :

France's Innate Pharma believes that its cash position and portfolio are sufficiently robust for the cancer drug company to remain independent for the time being and will seek co-development deals modelled on an agreement struck with AstraZeneca in April.

LVMH :

LVMH watches head Jean-Claude Biver forecast his Swiss-made TAG Heuer timepieces would have full-year sales growth in the "low double-digit range" while Hublot watches would grow in the "middle single-digits," according to an interview in SonntagsZeitung.

SUEZ :

Brazilian engineering group Odebrecht SA said it has agreed to sell its Olmos irrigation business in Peru to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP and Suez SA for an undisclosed sum.

VEOLIA :

Utility group Veolia said it had been chosen by contractor Tecnicas Reunidas to engineer and procure a wastewater treatment plant for the Jazan Refinery and Terminal in Saudi Arabia.

