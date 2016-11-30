PARIS Nov 30 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.1 percent in early session trading.

CASINO

Supermarket retailer Casino and Conforama said they had expanded their purchasing alliance.

ROTHSCHILD

Banking group Rothshschild reported higher first-half profits.

MARIE BRIZARD

Marie Brizard said it signed a strategic distribution agreement with Eurocash, and strengthened its presence in Poland's traditional trade.

CEGEDIM

Cegedim said 9-month revenue reached 318.3 million euros ($338.2 million) versus 306.9 million euros a year ago.Revenue target revised upward and 2016 EBITDA target maintained.

VIADEO

Social network Viadeo said it was placed into receivership by the Paris commercial court on Nov 29 for a period of three months. Viadeo said it already received several offers to acquire its business and that the court will rule on it by the end of December. Share trading remain suspended.

COLAS

French road builing company Colas said it would pay an interim dvidend of 5.45 euros er share for fiscal year 2016.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....