PARIS Feb 14 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were down 0.2 percent by 0702 GMT.

AIRBUS:

An oil leak that grounded an Airbus A400M military plane with a German government minister on board does not point to a fundamental new problem with the West's largest turboprop engines, three sources close to the matter said.

EDF:

French utility EDF said its core 2016 earnings declined by 6.7 percent as nuclear production fell, although the company confirmed its outlook for positive cash flow in 2018.

FRENCH ELECTION

French presidential frontrunner Emmanuel Macron is being targeted by Russian media and internet attacks from within Russia with the goal of helping the election campaigns of his pro-Moscow rivals, his party chief said on Monday.

BUZZ-EUR-Macron still election favourite, but not odds-on.

MICHELIN:

Michelin said an upturn in mining sector demand for its outsize earthmover tyres will help to lift profits this year, as the French tyre maker posted a 4.5 percent increase in operating profit for 2016.

PSA GROUP

France's PSA Group is pushing ahead with an Iranian plant investment and production ramp-up in the face of a hardened U.S. stance against Tehran under President Donald Trump that could play to the carmaker's advantage, a senior executive said.

