PARIS Feb 20 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
French CAC futures were up 0.7 percent by 0732 GMT.
ATOS
The French provider of information technology services said
it acquired zData, a consulting firm with expertise in big data
solutions.
CARREFOUR
BFM Business reported that SocGen executive Bernardo Sanchez
Incera was emerging as a possible name to replace Georges
Plassat at the head of supermarket retailer Carrefour. The
report added that Bernard Arnault and Philippe Houze had
differences of opinion over the future governance of Carrefour.
CERENIS THERAPEUTICS
The French biopharmaceutical company said full-year net loss
widened to 24.9 million euros.
FRENCH POLITICS:
French hard-left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon
would raise spending by 273 billion euros ($290 billion), his
team said in a presentation online on Sunday.
Any U.S. attempt to divide Europeans is doomed to fail as
Washington lacks the capacity to offset the benefits the
European Union offers its members, French Foreign Minister
Jean-Marc Ayrault said in an interview with newspaper Journal du
Dimanche on Sunday.
PSA
The French carmaker has pledged to the German government to
continue operating all four of Opel's German production sites as
part of its planned takeover of General Motors' European arm,
German Sunday paper Bild am Sonntag reported. Its chief Carlos
Tavares will meet British Prime Minister Theresa May to discuss
the deal, a government spokesman said on Saturday.
VEOLIA:
Utility won a 156 million euros Sri Lanka water contract.
