PARIS Feb 20 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.7 percent by 0732 GMT.

ATOS

The French provider of information technology services said it acquired zData, a consulting firm with expertise in big data solutions.

CARREFOUR

BFM Business reported that SocGen executive Bernardo Sanchez Incera was emerging as a possible name to replace Georges Plassat at the head of supermarket retailer Carrefour. The report added that Bernard Arnault and Philippe Houze had differences of opinion over the future governance of Carrefour.

CERENIS THERAPEUTICS

The French biopharmaceutical company said full-year net loss widened to 24.9 million euros.

FRENCH POLITICS:

French hard-left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon would raise spending by 273 billion euros ($290 billion), his team said in a presentation online on Sunday.

Any U.S. attempt to divide Europeans is doomed to fail as Washington lacks the capacity to offset the benefits the European Union offers its members, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said in an interview with newspaper Journal du Dimanche on Sunday.

PSA

The French carmaker has pledged to the German government to continue operating all four of Opel's German production sites as part of its planned takeover of General Motors' European arm, German Sunday paper Bild am Sonntag reported. Its chief Carlos Tavares will meet British Prime Minister Theresa May to discuss the deal, a government spokesman said on Saturday.

VEOLIA:

Utility won a 156 million euros Sri Lanka water contract.

