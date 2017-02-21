PARIS Feb 21 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.1 percent by 0703 GMT.

AIR FRANCE

Air France pilots have voted to accept the principle of creating a new low-cost subsidiary, the SNPL pilots union said on Monday, removing a hurdle to detailed talks on the management proposal.

FRENCH POLITICS:

France's far-right National Front accused authorities of staging a media stunt on Monday to influence the presidential election after police searched its headquarters in an investigation into "fake jobs".

NATIXIS

French investment bank Natixis appointed Luc Barnaud as Chief Digital Officer, it said on Thursday. The bank poached Barnaud from Orange, where he had been in charge of mobile partnerships for Orange Wholesale France.

ORANGE:

Natixis upgraded Orange to "buy" from "neutral".

PSA GROUP

Britain's business minister said on Monday that executives from Peugeot manufacturer PSA, which is in talks to take over General Motors' European brands, told him last week that PSA took pride in not shutting plants.

SEB:

SEB reported higher net profits.

