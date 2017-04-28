PARIS, April 28 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
SANOFI
The French drugmaker reported higher-than-expected
first-quarter profits on Friday, buoyed by its specialty care
division Genzyme, by vaccines, and by consumer products acquired
from Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim.
ZODIAC
France’s Zodiac Aerospace on Friday reaffirmed
plans to combine with engine maker Safran and said
chief executive Olivier Zarrouati had agreed to stay on "for a
while" after offering his resignation to the board.
AIRBUS
American Airlines Group has deferred the delivery of several
wide-body Boeing and Airbus jets, in the latest sign of
oversupply in the market for long-distance airliners.
VINCI
France's Vinci posted a 5.1 percent rise in first-quarter
sales on Thursday, helped by acquisitions, robust activity in
concessions and a recovering French construction market.
AMUNDI
The French asset management group reported first quarter net
income of 147 million euros as net inflows reached 32 billion
euros.
RENAULT
Renault's revenue surged by a quarter in the first three
months of 2017, the French carmaker said on Thursday, as new
models boosted deliveries and pricing, while production
increased for industrial partners including Nissan.
THALES
The French defence electronics group said it was acquiring
US company Guavus, a real-time big data analytics, in a deal
valuing the target at $215 million. nW8N1F801A
SPIE
The French energy and communications services company
confirmed its 2017 outlook as it reported 1.23 billion euros in
revenue for the first quarter.
ECONOMY
The French economy grew slightly more slowly than expected
in the first quarter at 0.3 percent as weak household spending
offset a jump in business investment, a first estimate from the
INSEE national statistics agency showed on Friday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
France's presidential candidates battled for the popular
vote on Thursday with far-right Marine Le Pen wooing fishermen
and Emmanuel Macron playing soccer as polls showed the
centrist's commanding lead narrow marginally.
