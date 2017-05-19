PARIS May 19 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 May futures up 0.28 pct at 0640 GMT

DANONE

French food group Danone said it banked on synergies from its acquisition of U.S. organic food producer WhiteWave and on a one billion euro cost-cutting plan to lift its recurring operating margin above 16 percent of sales in 2020.

EUTELSAT

Eutelsat said it reached a deal with Abertis on the sale of its 33.69 percent stake in Hispasat for 302 million euros.

ACCORHOTELS

AcccorHotels said its board has approved a plan to turn its HotelInvest property business into a stand-alone legal entity, ahead of the sale of a majority stake in the unit. Shareholders to meet on June 30 to approve the plan.

ORANGE

The telecoms groups said it had tentered into exclusive talks to buy 67 percent in Business & Decision, a consulting company, in an investment worth 42 million euros ($46.62 million).

EURONEXT

Euronext reports first quarter revenue stable at 126.6 million euros.

AREVA/EDF

New Ecology Minister Nicolas Hulot said on Thursday France would seek to reduce the share of nuclear in the power mix to 50 percent by 2025 and would close its oldest nuclear power plant.

