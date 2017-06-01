PARIS, June 1 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 June futures up 0.36 pct at 0624 GMT

AXA

AXA wants to renew its bancassurance agreement with Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and intends to remain a shareholder of the lender, the Chief Executive of the French insurer said on Thursday.

SAINT-GOBAIN

The French construction materials group successfully launched a 750 million euro bond issue with a 10-year maturity and 1.375 percent coupon.

SCHNEIDER

Schneider Electric finalizes sale of Telvent DTN to TBG AG for a total consideration of $900 million.

SAFRAN

The defence group said it had finalised the sale of its identity and security business.

BIOMERIEUX

Bionerieux received FDA clearance for Biofire's Filmarray Respiratory Panel 2.

RENAULT/PSA

The CCFA automobile association is likely to revise in July its prediction for the growth of the French car market in 2017 towards the high-end of its range of flat to 2 percent growth, a CCFA spokesman told Reuters.

French car registrations rose 8.87 percent in May, according to industry data published on Thursday by the CCFA. PSA car registrations rose 4.32 percent, Renault car registrations rose 12.53 percent.

