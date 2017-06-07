PARIS, June 7 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were down 0.2 percent by 0606 GMT.

AIR FRANCE KLM:

Air France hopes its planned budget long-haul carrier will attract business travellers as well as younger customers to a brand that is sometimes seen as too rigid, the chief executive of parent group Air France-KLM told Reuters on Tuesday.

ALSTOM

The French train-maker said it won a 130 mln-euro ($146 mln) contract to modernize Los Angeles's metro.

BNP PARIBAS

The Belgium state cut its stake in France's biggest bank to 7.74 pct, French markets regulator AMF said.

CIC

Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel (BFCM) and Mutuelles Investissement announced their intention to file a simplified cash tender offer for shares of CIC at a price of 390 euros per share, representing a 78.1 pct premium over closing price on June 2.

CREDIT AGRICOLE, EURAZEO

Credit Agricole said on Tuesday it has sold its entire 15.4 percent stake in investment company Eurazeo EURA.PA to the holding company of the Decaux family, which controls the JCDecaux advertising business, for 790.5 million euros ($891 million).

JCDECAUX

The French outdoor advertising group said it won a 15-year street furniture contract for the city of Liege, Belgium.

MEDIAWAN

The French acquisition vehicle said it entered into exclusive talks to buy CC&C, the producer of "Apocalypse" documentaries.

MICHELIN SIPH

The French tyremaker filed a friendly draft simplified cash public tender offer to buy the outstanding shares of rubber producer SIPH at 85 euros a share with the intention to delist it.

SANOFI:

A federal appeals court hinted on Tuesday it may let Sanofi AG and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc sell a cholesterol drug Amgen Inc has been trying to block on patent infringement grounds, according to lawyers and analysts who attended oral arguments in the case.

VIVENDI/HAVAS/BOLLORE GROUP

French media group Vivendi said it agreed to buy the 60 pct stake Bollore Group owns in advertising group Havas, at a confirmed price of 9.25 euros per share. It confirmed it would launch a simplified tender offer on the remaining Havas shares.

