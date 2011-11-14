PARIS Nov 14 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

EADS

The European aerospace group's chief executive said a decision by the German government to take a 7.5 percent stake lifted uncertainty over the group's shareholder structure but that the management had proposed a long-term alternative.

Separately, Airbus sees European banks dollar access woes as "short-term situation" and is watching aircraft financing closely.

GDF SUEZ

The French utility said it agreed to sell 0.6 million tons of liquefied natural gas to India's Petronet LNG. Terms were not disclosed.

SANOFI

French drugmaker Sanofi's U.S. biotech unit Genzyme announced successful phase III results for multiple sclerosis drug Lemtrada on Monday, saying the treatment "significantly" reduced relapses and worsening of disability.

DASSAULT AVIATION

The European arms consortium Eurofighter has been invited to brief officials from the United Arab Emirates on the Typhoon combat jet, manufacturers said, in a surprise overture likely to disappoint France as it tries to finalise a sale of the Rafale, built by Dassault.

INGENICO

The French payment services provider is poised to launch a friendly takeover offer for smart card reader maker Xiring , business daily Les Echos reported. The report did not say how big a premium Ingenico would offer for Xiring, which has a market capitalisation of 54 million euros ($74 million). Officials of the two companies could not be reached for comment.

