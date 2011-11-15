PARIS Nov 15 Below are company-related
news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have
an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
FRANCE TELECOM
VIVENDI
France Telecom and rival telecom operator SFR announced that
they will jointly deploy fibre optic networks to reach
households living in less densely populated areas in France.
ILIAD
The French telecom operator saw revenue increase 5 percent
to 537 million euros ($732 million)in the third quarter helped
by new client recruitments.
EADS
Qatar Airways has hit an impasse with Airbus and
cancelled the announcement of a deal with the planemaker at the
Dubai Air Show, the Gulf Arab carrier's chief executive said on
Tuesday.
Earlier Reuters had reported that Qatar Airways looked set
to double its order for the world's largest airliner with a
purchase of five Airbus A380
superjumbos.
AREVA
The French nuclear reactor builder should achieve a
double-digit operating margin by 2015 -- at the latest -- French
finance minister Francois Baroin wrote in a letter in August to
the state-controlled group.
TECHNIP
The French oil services company said it had acquired control
of Cybernetix through the acquisition of blocks of shares
representing a stake of some 45.7 percent for about 14.1
million euros.
CFE
The Belgian building company said on Monday that its order
book grew by more than 19 percent in the nine months from the
start of 2011, and that its profitability should fall less over
the full year than it had done in the first half.
SANOFI
GlaxoSmithKline is assessing final bids for a clutch
of its non-prescription drugs, keeping the process on track for
the selection of a buyer by the end of the year, people familiar
with the matter said on Monday.
EIFFAGE
Eiffage has not felt any impact from Europe's economic
crisis on its orders in October and November, the chief
executive of France's third-largest construction group said in a
radio interview on Monday.
DELACHAUX
The French rail equipment manufacturer's shares will be
withdrawn from the stock market exchange at 52.85 euros each on
Nov. 18 and after a takeover offer by CVC Capital Partners and
one of the family shareholders.
CAPGEMINI
The information technology services provider said it had
agreed to buy an order-to-cash business from US-based Vengroff,
Williams & Associates, Inc. for an undisclosed price. The
company being bought has some 300 employees, and the two sides
had been working together in a partnership for over a year,
Capgemini said.
AEROPORTS DE PARIS
The French airports operator said its revenues were up 2.4
percent to 2.084 billion euros in the first nine months of the
year and confirmed its annual profit targets.
KINEPOLIS
The Belgian cinema operator increased third-quarter core
profit as an efficiency drive offset a decline in moviegoers
compared with last year which benefited from the popularity of
3D hit Avatar.
