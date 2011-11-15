PARIS Nov 15 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

FRANCE TELECOM

VIVENDI

France Telecom and rival telecom operator SFR announced that they will jointly deploy fibre optic networks to reach households living in less densely populated areas in France.

ILIAD

The French telecom operator saw revenue increase 5 percent to 537 million euros ($732 million)in the third quarter helped by new client recruitments.

EADS

Qatar Airways has hit an impasse with Airbus and cancelled the announcement of a deal with the planemaker at the Dubai Air Show, the Gulf Arab carrier's chief executive said on Tuesday.

Earlier Reuters had reported that Qatar Airways looked set to double its order for the world's largest airliner with a purchase of five Airbus A380 superjumbos.

AREVA

The French nuclear reactor builder should achieve a double-digit operating margin by 2015 -- at the latest -- French finance minister Francois Baroin wrote in a letter in August to the state-controlled group.

TECHNIP

The French oil services company said it had acquired control of Cybernetix through the acquisition of blocks of shares representing a stake of some 45.7 percent for about 14.1 million euros.

CFE

The Belgian building company said on Monday that its order book grew by more than 19 percent in the nine months from the start of 2011, and that its profitability should fall less over the full year than it had done in the first half.

SANOFI

GlaxoSmithKline is assessing final bids for a clutch of its non-prescription drugs, keeping the process on track for the selection of a buyer by the end of the year, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

EIFFAGE

Eiffage has not felt any impact from Europe's economic crisis on its orders in October and November, the chief executive of France's third-largest construction group said in a radio interview on Monday.

DELACHAUX

The French rail equipment manufacturer's shares will be withdrawn from the stock market exchange at 52.85 euros each on Nov. 18 and after a takeover offer by CVC Capital Partners and one of the family shareholders.

CAPGEMINI

The information technology services provider said it had agreed to buy an order-to-cash business from US-based Vengroff, Williams & Associates, Inc. for an undisclosed price. The company being bought has some 300 employees, and the two sides had been working together in a partnership for over a year, Capgemini said.

AEROPORTS DE PARIS

The French airports operator said its revenues were up 2.4 percent to 2.084 billion euros in the first nine months of the year and confirmed its annual profit targets.

KINEPOLIS

The Belgian cinema operator increased third-quarter core profit as an efficiency drive offset a decline in moviegoers compared with last year which benefited from the popularity of 3D hit Avatar.

