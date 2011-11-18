PARIS Nov 18 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

FRANCE TELECOM

Consolidation of the Portuguese telecoms market may happen faster than expected if the state-owned bank decides to sell its holdings as part of a countrywide push to raise cash, a France Telecom executive said.

ATOS

CAPGEMINI

Top European IT services providers Atos and Capgemini said they were optimistic on outlook with customers continuing to invest despite macroeconomic worries in many European markets.

ALCATEL-LUCENT

The Franco-American telecom equipment maker has more than enough cash to run its operations, its chief financial officer reassured.

CARREFOUR

Pascal Duhamel, the head of Carrefour's property unit, has left the retailer for a job at the Abu Dhabi Investment fund, confirmed a company spokesman. His departure comes as Carrefour's CEO is under pressure from its major shareholders to turn around the group.

