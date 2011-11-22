Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

ZODIAC

Zodiac Aerospace predicted a further rise in profitability for the current fiscal year as planemakers boost production, after posting 2010/11 profits slightly ahead of expectations on Tuesday.

AREVA

France's Areva denied a report by Agence France Presse that said the state-owned nuclear reactor maker was planning over 1,000 job cuts in France as part of a strategic overhaul under new management.

HAVAS

French advertising group Havas said on Tuesday it bought a majority stake in Singapore-based Siren-Communication, a PR agency that specialises in social media, digital PR and content generation. Financial terms were not disclosed.

LAFARGE

A new reorganisation at French cementmaker Lafarge may have a "limited" impact on staff numbers, chief executive Bruno Lafont said on a conference call on Monday.

