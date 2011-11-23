PARIS Nov 23 Below are company-related
news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have
an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC 40 futures are down 1.18 percent at 0755 GMT
DEXIA
France, Belgium and Luxembourg are discussing how to provide
temporary state debt guarantees for the failed financial group
as talks continue on finalising the full 90 billion-euro
agreement outlined in October, Belgian daily De Tijd said.
EADS
Russian flagship airline Aeroflot will consider on
Wednesday an offer for the purchase of 30 Airbus A320 aircraft
worth $2.25 billion, Russian business daily Vedomosti reported,
citing Aeroflot and Airbus sources.
Airbus and Boeing are bidding to sell around 150 jets
to United Continental as the world's largest airline
joins an industry-wide scramble for fuel savings, people
familiar with the matter said.
AREVA
The French state-owned nuclear reactor maker could cut jobs
abroad, French Industry Minister Eric Besson told RMC radio,
adding that the question for the company was Germany.
BNP PARIBAS, CREDIT AGRICOLE, SOCIETE
GENERALE
The European Union's executive will set up a high-level
group to study the structure of banks and report back next year,
the bloc's financial services chief said.
EDF, GDF SUEZ
Germany's power export surplus in the first nine months of
this year shrank by 85 percent over the same period of 2010 to
1.6 terawatt hours (TWh), data from energy industry association
BDEW showed.
RENAULT
The carmaker and its alliance partner, Japan's Nissan Motor
, are working on a plan to develop a car that costs
2,500 euros destined first for emerging and poor countries, La
Tribune newspaper reported.
ION BEAM APPLICATIONS
The biotechnology company forecast a net result close to
breakeven this year, excluding possible impacts of a change in
the consolidation scope. It said third-quarter revenue reached
292.8 million euros.
