PARIS Nov 23 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures are down 1.18 percent at 0755 GMT

DEXIA

France, Belgium and Luxembourg are discussing how to provide temporary state debt guarantees for the failed financial group as talks continue on finalising the full 90 billion-euro agreement outlined in October, Belgian daily De Tijd said.

EADS

Russian flagship airline Aeroflot will consider on Wednesday an offer for the purchase of 30 Airbus A320 aircraft worth $2.25 billion, Russian business daily Vedomosti reported, citing Aeroflot and Airbus sources.

Airbus and Boeing are bidding to sell around 150 jets to United Continental as the world's largest airline joins an industry-wide scramble for fuel savings, people familiar with the matter said.

AREVA

The French state-owned nuclear reactor maker could cut jobs abroad, French Industry Minister Eric Besson told RMC radio, adding that the question for the company was Germany.

BNP PARIBAS, CREDIT AGRICOLE, SOCIETE GENERALE

The European Union's executive will set up a high-level group to study the structure of banks and report back next year, the bloc's financial services chief said.

EDF, GDF SUEZ

Germany's power export surplus in the first nine months of this year shrank by 85 percent over the same period of 2010 to 1.6 terawatt hours (TWh), data from energy industry association BDEW showed.

RENAULT

The carmaker and its alliance partner, Japan's Nissan Motor , are working on a plan to develop a car that costs 2,500 euros destined first for emerging and poor countries, La Tribune newspaper reported.

ION BEAM APPLICATIONS

The biotechnology company forecast a net result close to breakeven this year, excluding possible impacts of a change in the consolidation scope. It said third-quarter revenue reached 292.8 million euros.

