PARIS Nov 28 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

BNP PARIBAS

France's No. 1 bank is considering selling a private-equity portfolio worth more than $700 million, the Financial Times reported.

TOTAL

The oil group plans to appeal against the withdrawal of a permit to explore for shale gas in France, Chief Executive Christophe de Margerie said, according to Le Figaro newspaper.

STMICROELECTRONICS

ST-Ericsson, a joint-venture of STMicroelectronics and Ericsson announced on Monday the appointment of Didier Lamouche as president and chief executive officer of the company effective Dec. 1, 2011.

Lamouche, chief operating officer of STMicroelectronics, has served on the board of ST-Ericsson since April 2011.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

A recovery plan by the airline to end its losses will have two stages with the first part, to be implemented in January or February, focused on savings to improve cash flows, newspaper La Tribune said.

AREVA

French nuclear reactor maker Areva is in very advanced talks on two wind power contracts in Germany, a spokeswoman for the group said on Monday.

Les Echos newspaper reported earlier that Areva had won contracts for 120 wind turbines with a potential value of 1.2 billion euros ($1.59 billion) in Germany.

ATOS ORIGIN

Atos Origin , Europe's largest information technology services group, can grow in China and has not decided if it will do so through joint ventures or acquisitions, its chief executive said in a newspaper interview.

Thierry Breton told the Wall Street Journal that Atos would not particularly suffer from slower government spending tied to the debt crisis. He confirmed the group's 2011 outlook for a 6.2 percent operating margin and free cash flow of around 70 million euros ($93 million).

AXA

The insurer confirmed the departure of Jean Sorasio, investment head since January 2010, adding that his departure was not linked to the group's investment performance.

BOUYGUES

A group led by Bouygues Construction, along with architect Renzo Piano, has been chosen to build the future Paris law courts.

RENAULT

The chief executive of carmakers Renault and Nissan sees a tough year for the European car market in 2012 and is taking measures to protect the groups' brands from a downturn, Carlos Ghosn told German magazine Automotive News Europe.

BELGIUM

Standard & Poor's downgraded Belgium's credit rating to AA from AA-plus, saying funding and market risk pressures are raising the chances the country's financial sector will need more support.

Belgium may have a government within days, the country's chief negotiator in charge of forming a cabinet Elio Di Rupo said on Sunday, after political parties clinched a deal on the 2012 budget under pressure from rising borrowing costs.

