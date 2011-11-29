Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

DASSAULT AVIATION

French industrialist Serge Dassault attacked a parliamentary move to buy unmanned military planes from the United States, saying it would cost jobs and stifle France's arms industry.

THALES

Thales is preparing to increase its stake in naval defence group DCNS from 25 to 35 percent for roughly 260 million euros by exercising an option, according to a report in la Tribune newspaper.

REMY COINTREAU

French spirits groups Remy Cointreau saw a rise in first-half operating profits thanks to strong demand for its premium cognac in Asia, and predicted a "substantial" increase in full-year earnings despite Europe's ongoing economic woes.

EDENRED

French vouchers and prepaid cards group Edenred reiterated its aim to grow issue volume --the face value of its vouchers and the amount put on prepaid cards -- by 6-14 percent a year and to speed up the transition to digital products.

FRENCH TELECOMS

The French telecommunications regulator may again decrease the fees that operators must pay to former state-owned monopoly France Telecom to rent copper lines to people's homes, according to la Tribune newspaper without citing its sources.

Lowering such "unbundling" fees would reduce fees paid to France Telecom by some 50 million euros a year, and save its rivals Iliad and SFR some 20 million euros a year each, the paper said.

FRANCE CREDIT RATING

Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's could change the outlook for France's triple-A rating to negative within the next 10 days, a French newspaper reported on Monday, citing several sources. Such a move would signal a possible downgrade.

A spokesperson for S&P told Reuters on Tuesday that it would not comment on rumours about its ratings.

BANKS CREDIT RATINGS

Ratings agency Moody's could downgrade the subordinated debt of 87 banks across 15 European Union nations on concerns that governments would be too cash-strapped to bail out holders of riskier bank debt in times of stress.

COLRUYT

The Belgian discount supermarket chain on Monday kept its outlook for its fiscal 2011/2012 year but added that it would be "a challenge" as cautious consumers traded down.

BELGACOM

The Belgian telecoms group said it paid 20.22 million euros for a Belgian 4G license

MOBISTAR

The Belgian mobile phone operator said it paid 20.02 million euros for a Belgian 4G license.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................