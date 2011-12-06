PARIS, Dec 6 - Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 December futures down 0.8 pct at 0724 GMT
S&P ON FRANCE, FRENCH BANKS
French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said there would not
be a new round of austerity in France despite S&P's decision to
place the country under negative watch and said the ratings
agency had not taken into account a Franco-German plan to handle
the crisis. He also said that France would not need to inject
public money into its banks.
Baroin also said on Tuesday that France would have no
problems raising debt in 2012.
VEOLIA
Veolia Environnement plans to sell its transport business as
part of a plan to shed 5 billion euros ($6.73 billion) of assets
in the next two years to reduce debt and increase its financial
flexibility.
Veolia has sold four subsidiaries to LBO fund Latour Capital
for an undisclosed sum, Latour Capital said in a statement.
Together the units represent annual revenue of around 300
million euros for 2011.
SANOFI
French drugmaker Sanofi said a late-stage study of its
lixisenatide drug in combination with Lantus insulin showed a
significant improvement in blood sugar levels and a beneficial
effect on body weight in type 2 diabetes
patients.
PPR
Redcats, the catalogue business of retail group PPR, plans
to sell its ready-to-wear unit Somewhere, a Redcats spokesman
told Le Figaro. Somewhere had 2010 sales of 35 million euros or
1 percent of Redcats sales.
EADS
The outgoing chairman of the European aerospace group, Bodo
Uebber, proposed instituting a cap on voting rights, effectively
a poison pill to protect the company from hostile bidders and
preserve state influence. He told Handelsblatt newspaper that
would be a "good defence mechanism".
CANAL+
Television channel Al-Jazeera has won the French
broadcasting rights for four out of five available batches of
Champions' League football matches, making further inroads
against French pay-TV channel Canal+.
TOTAL
The French oil major has informed the Syrian authorities it
will stop production in the country in accordance with European
Union sanctions, a company spokesman said.
PHILIPS
The Dutch electronics group's healthcare unit expects to
increase its share of the medical imaging market as hospitals
replace older equipment in a slow but steady recovery in demand,
the chief of the division said.
CELLECTIS
The French biotech company said it had signed an agreement
with Novartis to license patented technology that
allows new characteristics to be introduced into genomes.
INGENICO
The French payment services provider said its friendly
takeover offer for smart-card-reader manufacturer Xiring
had been successful, with a take-up rate worth 91.25
percent of voting rights.
