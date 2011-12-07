Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks on Dec. 7.

CARREFOUR / GUYENNE ET CASCOGNE

The French retailer is considering buying its main franchisee Guyenne et Gascogne and paying for it with Carrefour shares, French newspaper Le Figaro reported on Wednesday.

India's government has put on hold its decision to open the country's $450 billion supermarket sector to foreign firms such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

EDF / GDF SUEZ

French Prime Minister Francois Fillon on Tuesday said he wanted gas prices to rise less than 5 percent in January as talks continued with energy providers.

EDF / VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

The board of French utility EDF's board said on Tuesday it has been informed of the progress of discussions between EDF and water and waste group Veolia over the strengthening of their partnership in energy company Dalkia. This would mean lifting EDF's share in Dalkia to 50 percent, giving EDF and Veolia equal ownership but with Veolia keeping operational control. EDF confirmed an earlier statement Veolia gave at its strategy day.

THALES

The French defence electronics group on Tuesday said it had agreed to acquire Tampa Microwave, a privately held company specialising in tactical satellite communications terminals.

TOTAL / GDF SUEZ

The French oil group on Tuesday said it planned to buy the stake that energy utility GDF Suez owns in Elgin and Franklin North Sea oil fields off Great Britain for an enterprise value of 590 million euros ($789.57 million).

L'OREAL

The abrupt and unexplained departure of the head of Yves Saint Laurent Beaute, one of the most successful and fastest-growing units of L'Oreal has left analysts scratching their heads after the French cosmetics group confirmed the move on Tuesday.

WAVIN

The Dutch pipe maker has rejected a raised, 455 million euro ($609 million) offer from Mexican rival Mexichem has made further takeover discussion conditional upon a higher bid. For more double click on

AEGON

The Dutch insurance group said it was committed to its underlying earnings growth target of 7 to 10 percent year on average over the 2010-2015 period but at the lower of the range.

