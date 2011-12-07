Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks on Dec. 7.
CARREFOUR / GUYENNE ET CASCOGNE
The French retailer is considering buying its main
franchisee Guyenne et Gascogne and paying for it with Carrefour
shares, French newspaper Le Figaro reported on Wednesday.
India's government has put on hold its decision to open the
country's $450 billion supermarket sector to foreign firms such
as Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
EDF / GDF SUEZ
French Prime Minister Francois Fillon on Tuesday said he
wanted gas prices to rise less than 5 percent in January as
talks continued with energy providers.
EDF / VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
The board of French utility EDF's board said on Tuesday it
has been informed of the progress of discussions between EDF and
water and waste group Veolia over the strengthening of their
partnership in energy company Dalkia. This would mean lifting
EDF's share in Dalkia to 50 percent, giving EDF and Veolia equal
ownership but with Veolia keeping operational control. EDF
confirmed an earlier statement Veolia gave at its strategy day.
THALES
The French defence electronics group on Tuesday said it had
agreed to acquire Tampa Microwave, a privately held company
specialising in tactical satellite communications terminals.
TOTAL / GDF SUEZ
The French oil group on Tuesday said it planned to buy the
stake that energy utility GDF Suez owns in Elgin and Franklin
North Sea oil fields off Great Britain for an enterprise value
of 590 million euros ($789.57 million).
L'OREAL
The abrupt and unexplained departure of the head of Yves
Saint Laurent Beaute, one of the most successful and
fastest-growing units of L'Oreal has left analysts scratching
their heads after the French cosmetics group confirmed the move
on Tuesday.
WAVIN
The Dutch pipe maker has rejected a raised, 455 million euro
($609 million) offer from Mexican rival Mexichem
has made further takeover discussion conditional upon a higher
bid. For more double click on
AEGON
The Dutch insurance group said it was committed to its
underlying earnings growth target of 7 to 10 percent year on
average over the 2010-2015 period but at the lower of the range.
For more double click on
