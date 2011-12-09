Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

FRENCH BANKS France's biggest banks need to find 7.3 billion euros ($9.7 billion) in fresh capital by mid-2012, lower than a previous estimate of 8.8 billion, the country's ACP regulator said on Thursday.

On a bank-by-bank basis, BNP Paribas needs 1.5 billion euros, Natixis parent BPCE 3.7 billion and Societe Generale 2.1 billion, ACP said in a statement. Credit Agricole needs no new capital.

Ratings agency Moody's downgraded the debt of BNP Paribas , Societe Generale, and Credit Agricole on Friday saying their creditworthiness was being hurt by the fragile operating environment for European banks.

CLUB MED

The French holiday operator posted a sharp rise in profits for fiscal year 2010-11 as its high-end positioning helped it weather tough economic times, but it said winter-season bookings had recently slowed in Europe.

EADS

The aerospace group held off naming a successor to Chief Executive Louis Gallois and preparing other moves after France asked for more time to review the politically sensitive handover, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

TOTAL

The Canadian government gave Total approval on Thursday to start construction on its C$9 billion ($8.9 billion) Joslyn North oil sands project in Alberta, marking the fifth mining development in the vast crude deposit.

SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT

French utility Suez Environnment said on Thursday it signed an agreement to sell its German subsidiary Eurawasser, which specialises in the distribution of drinking water and sanitation services, to German group Remondis.

GAZ DE FRANCE

The French government will agree to let utilities increase gas tariffs for households by a little over 4 percent next month, Le Figaro.fr, the website of French daily Le Figaro reports. The Prime Minister's office said on Thursday that an announcement would be made on Friday.

Last month, France's highest administrative court, the Conseil d'Etat, had questioned the legality of the government's decision to freeze regulated gas tariffs for households.

