PARIS Jan 24 Below are company-related
news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have
an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CREDIT AGRICOLE ; SOCIETE GENERALE, BNP
PARIBAS
Rating agency Standard and Poor's cut Credit Agricole, BPCE
and Societe Generale credit rating to A from A+. The rating for
Caisse des depots et consignations was cut to AA+ from AAA. BNP
Paribas was left unchanged.
SANOFI
Sanofi's unit Genzyme said on Tuesday it had won U.S.
regulatory approval for its Framingham, U.S.-based plant that
will produce Fabrazyme, aiming to get patients back on their
required dosages of the rare disease drug worldwide this
year.
STMICROELECTRONICS
The European chipmaker has warned that revenues in the
current quarter will fall as its wireless venture with Ericsson
struggles to make up for less business from key
customer Nokia.
ROYAL DSM
The Dutch food and chemicals group late on Monday said it
would set up a $250 million joint venture with ethanol producer
POET LLC to make bioethanol from corn crop residue.
KPN
- The Dutch telecoms company expects its 2012 core profit to
be 4.7 billion euros to 4.9 billion euros, down from 5.268
billion euros in 2011. It said the Dutch business is not meeting
expectations and it scrapped its 2012 share buyback program.
- KPN and Telefonica have made mutual approaches to
merge their businesses in Germany without so far agreeing any
basis to pursue the idea, the head of Telefonica's O2 Germany
said on Monday.
SBM OFFSHORE
The Dutch maritime oil and gas engineer said on Tuesday a
dispute with a client would lead to "a significant additional
adverse impact" on its 2011 results, and its chief financial
officer was quitting in May.
