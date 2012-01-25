Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

PUBLICIS

General Motors said on Tuesday it had selected Carat, part of British advertising group Aegis, to handle its global media planning and buying, in a blow to incumbent France's Publicis.

UCB

The Belgian drugmaker said the U.S. health regulator had approved Keppra as adjunctive therapy for partial onset seizures in infants and children of one month old and older with epilepsy.

RENAULT

The French carmaker's Chief Executive Carlos Goshn reiterated in interview with Le Figaro newspaper that car sales in Europe could drop between 2 and 3 percent in volume in 2012, while France faces a sales drop of 5 percent to 6 percent.

VINCI

Vinci, France's largest-listed construction and concessions company, is still interested in bidding for German construction firm Hochtief's airport business, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

ESSILOR

The world's largest maker of corrective eye lenses said it was pursuing its expansion in China, signing two new partnership agreements that will add about 22 million euros to revenues. In addition, Essilor bought a majority holding in Reize, a key player in Switzerland And with revenues of 11 million euros.

EADS

- Engineers inspecting Airbus A380 aircraft for further wings cracks have found similar flaws on at least one aircraft, industry sources said on Tuesday.

- Low-budget airline Norwegian Air Shuttle is ordering 372 planes from Boeing and Airbus, of which 222 are on firm order worth 127 billion Norwegian crowns ($21.54 billion).

INTERPARFUMS

The French fragrance maker kept its 2012 sales target of 400 million euros, citing the highly uncertain economic environment, after it reported a 30.3 percent rise in its fourth quarter sales to 125.8 million euros. For 2011 sales rose to a record of 398 million euros, as investments in marketing and advertising paid off for brands including Jimmy Choo and Burberry.

BANKS

Europe's biggest banks are unlikely to use the funding made available through the European Central Bank's (ECB) three-year lending facility to buy sovereign bonds because of concern about their volatility, a Standard & Poor's bank analyst said on Tuesday.

BIOMERIEUX

The French maker of diagnostic tests said on Tuesday fourth-quarter sales rose 8.9 percent, helped by brisk business in December.

MERSEN

Mersen, formerly Carbone Lorraine, expects a moderate contraction in like-for-like sales in the first quarter of 2012 from the record levels achieved in 2011. It reiterated its 2011 operating margin target before non-recurring items of over 12 percent of sales.

DEXIA

Standard & Poor's said on Tuesday it was keeping the 'A-' long-term rating on Belgium-based Dexia Bank on CreditWatch negative, until it has greater visibility about its exposures to banks in the Dexia group.

