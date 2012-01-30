Below are company-related news and stories from French and
CARREFOUR
The retailer named Georges Plassat as its new chairman and
chief executive in bid to revitalise its operations following
months of turmoil.
TOTAL
The French oil major is close to securing exploration rights
over several oil and gas blocks in Kurdistan, the Sunday Times
reported.
PHILIPS
Philips Electronics on Monday reported a 45 percent
fall in fourth-quarter core profit to 503 million euros, in line
with the company's own forecast earlier this month and said it
was cautious on prospects for 2012, especially in Europe.
The Dutch consumer electronics, lighting and healthcare
group had already given investors advance notice that quarterly
core profit would be significantly lower than a year ago, and
that it would have to book charges for inventory it has not been
able to shift because of weak consumer demand in Europe.
BINCKBANK
Dutch online broker BinckBank on Monday reported
lower-than-expected adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter,
citing market uncertainty because of the European debt crisis.
BinckBank, which started a 28-million-euro share buy-back
programme last month, said it will continue to expand by
offering new products to investors, and will start operations in
Italy in the middle of this year, as expected.
EADS
European aircraft maker Airbus plans to increase the range
of its A330 airliner to challenge Boeing's 777 and 787
jets, La Tribune reported on Monday.
AREVA
The French nuclear power plant builder said it had sold its
20 percent stake in Sofradir, a manufacturer of military
infrared detectors, to Thales and Safran.
CNP ASSURANCES
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services of Friday lowered the
insurer's long-term counterparty credit and financial strength
ratings to A+ from AA-, with a negative outlook.
ARCADIS
The Dutch engineering firm said Chief Executive Harrie Noy
would step down in May after 12 years in the job, to be
succeeded by by Neil McArthur, who was appointed to the board
last year.
VAN LANSCHOT
The Dutch private bank said it planned annual cost savings
of 60 million euros, with effect from 2015, and will cut 10-15
percent of its headcount, mostly through attrition. Chief
Executive Floris Deckers also announced he would step down this
year.
