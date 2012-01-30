Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures are down 0.69 percent at 0738 GMT.

CARREFOUR

The retailer named Georges Plassat as its new chairman and chief executive in bid to revitalise its operations following months of turmoil.

TOTAL

The French oil major is close to securing exploration rights over several oil and gas blocks in Kurdistan, the Sunday Times reported.

PHILIPS

Philips Electronics on Monday reported a 45 percent fall in fourth-quarter core profit to 503 million euros, in line with the company's own forecast earlier this month and said it was cautious on prospects for 2012, especially in Europe.

The Dutch consumer electronics, lighting and healthcare group had already given investors advance notice that quarterly core profit would be significantly lower than a year ago, and that it would have to book charges for inventory it has not been able to shift because of weak consumer demand in Europe.

BINCKBANK

Dutch online broker BinckBank on Monday reported lower-than-expected adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter, citing market uncertainty because of the European debt crisis.

BinckBank, which started a 28-million-euro share buy-back programme last month, said it will continue to expand by offering new products to investors, and will start operations in Italy in the middle of this year, as expected.

EADS

European aircraft maker Airbus plans to increase the range of its A330 airliner to challenge Boeing's 777 and 787 jets, La Tribune reported on Monday.

AREVA

The French nuclear power plant builder said it had sold its 20 percent stake in Sofradir, a manufacturer of military infrared detectors, to Thales and Safran.

CNP ASSURANCES

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services of Friday lowered the insurer's long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings to A+ from AA-, with a negative outlook.

ARCADIS

The Dutch engineering firm said Chief Executive Harrie Noy would step down in May after 12 years in the job, to be succeeded by by Neil McArthur, who was appointed to the board last year.

VAN LANSCHOT

The Dutch private bank said it planned annual cost savings of 60 million euros, with effect from 2015, and will cut 10-15 percent of its headcount, mostly through attrition. Chief Executive Floris Deckers also announced he would step down this year.

