Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures are up 0.48 percent at 0730 GMT.

DEXIA

The French government would take a stake in Dexma, the municipal finance unit of rescued Franco-Belgian lender Dexia , under a revised plan that has yet to be fine tuned, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

PARTOUCHE

Casino group Partouche swung to a net profit of 2 million euros in FY 2010/11 from a year-ago loss of 52.4 million and cut its net debt by 50 million euros. The group expects first quarter business to be close to that of last year.

MANITOU

Material handling group Manitou on Tuesday predicted that its revenue would grow by between 10 percent and 15 percent in 2012. Full year 2011 revenue rose 35 percent to 1.131 billion euros and Manitou confirmed its 2011 operating margin would be close to 4.5 percent of sales.

PEUGEOT

The car maker is stopping production for a week in early March at its plants in Mulhouse and Sochaux, eastern France, to adapt inventories to commercial demand and prepare the launch of a new car model, management and trade unions said Tuesday.

ALCATEL-LUCENT

The telecom equipment maker said on Wednesday it had signed and closed the sale of Genesys to the Permira Funds and Technology Crossover Ventures, for which it received a cash payment of $1.5 billion.

AIR LIQUIDE

The industrial gases company is due to announce on Wednesday the acquisition of Russian industrial gas producer Logika for 10 million euros, French daily newspaper Les Echos reported.

COLRUYT

The Belgian discount supermarket chain unveiled sales for the last nine months in line with expectations on Tuesday but made no further comment on its outlook for the current quarter.

PUBLICIS

The advertising group said it has acquired Flip Media, a digital agency network based in Dubai.

COFINIMMO

The Belgian property investment company said it had concluded a co-investment agreement relating to nursing home portfolio with a total value of nearly 150 million euros.

AKZONOBEL

The Dutch chemicals group said it will invest 80 million euros to supply, store and handle all chemicals at new Suzano pulp mill in Brazil.

UCB

Astellas Pharma Inc said on Wednesday it would develop and sell jointly with the Belgian pharmaceutical group rheumatoid arthritis drug Cimzia in Japan.

MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES

The medical software specialist said it had signed a contract with drug maker Sanofi for the interpretation of medical images in a phase II study on small cells lung cancer.

