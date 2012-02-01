Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
CAC-40 futures are up 0.48 percent at 0730 GMT.
DEXIA
The French government would take a stake in Dexma, the
municipal finance unit of rescued Franco-Belgian lender Dexia
, under a revised plan that has yet to be fine tuned,
sources close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
PARTOUCHE
Casino group Partouche swung to a net profit of 2 million
euros in FY 2010/11 from a year-ago loss of 52.4 million and cut
its net debt by 50 million euros. The group expects first
quarter business to be close to that of last year.
MANITOU
Material handling group Manitou on Tuesday predicted that
its revenue would grow by between 10 percent and 15 percent in
2012. Full year 2011 revenue rose 35 percent to 1.131 billion
euros and Manitou confirmed its 2011 operating margin would be
close to 4.5 percent of sales.
PEUGEOT
The car maker is stopping production for a week in early
March at its plants in Mulhouse and Sochaux, eastern France, to
adapt inventories to commercial demand and prepare the launch of
a new car model, management and trade unions said Tuesday.
ALCATEL-LUCENT
The telecom equipment maker said on Wednesday it had signed
and closed the sale of Genesys to the Permira Funds and
Technology Crossover Ventures, for which it received a cash
payment of $1.5 billion.
AIR LIQUIDE
The industrial gases company is due to announce on Wednesday
the acquisition of Russian industrial gas producer Logika for 10
million euros, French daily newspaper Les Echos reported.
COLRUYT
The Belgian discount supermarket chain unveiled sales for
the last nine months in line with expectations on Tuesday but
made no further comment on its outlook for the current quarter.
PUBLICIS
The advertising group said it has acquired Flip Media, a
digital agency network based in Dubai.
COFINIMMO
The Belgian property investment company said it had
concluded a co-investment agreement relating to nursing home
portfolio with a total value of nearly 150 million euros.
AKZONOBEL
The Dutch chemicals group said it will invest 80 million
euros to supply, store and handle all chemicals at new Suzano
pulp mill in Brazil.
UCB
Astellas Pharma Inc said on Wednesday it would
develop and sell jointly with the Belgian pharmaceutical group
rheumatoid arthritis drug Cimzia in Japan.
MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES
The medical software specialist said it had signed a
contract with drug maker Sanofi for the interpretation
of medical images in a phase II study on small cells lung
cancer.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................