PARIS Feb 2 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

IPSEN

French pharmaceutical company Ipsen on Thursday said its 2011 results would be hit by significant impairment charges, despite reporting a 14.6 percent fourth-quarter sales hike.

PLASTIC OMNIUM

Car parts maker Plastic Omnium said on Thursday it won a contract from Audi to supply most of the selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems the German carmaker needs for its diesel vehicles, from 2015. The order for 500,000 SCR systems a year represents an estimated 500 million euros over the vehicles' entire life, the statement said .

ARCELOR

An explosion at a steelworks in northern France has killed one worker and injured a second, the site's owner ArcelorMittal said.

ALTRAN

Technology consultancy Altran Technologies on Thursday posted a 6 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue to 371 million euros and said it was reasonably confident about 2012 despite a uncertain macroeconomic climate.

UNILEVER

Consumer goods giant Unilever Plc/NV warned of a difficult 2012 on Thursday due to a tough economic outlook after broadly matching 2011 sales forecasts after it hiked prices and saw strong emerging market growth.

European food rivals report later this month with France's Danone on Feb 15 and Swiss Nestle <NESN.VX. on Feb 16.

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO

Europe's biggest listed property group predicted a return to earnings growth this year, helped by rising income from renting out its shopping malls and offices.

ALSTOM

The engineering group won a contract from the Land Transport Authority of Singapore worth around 240 million euros to provide new trains for two metro lines, along with a signalling upgrade for both lines. Delivery is to start in 2015.

REXEL

The company said it bought Liteco, the largest independent distributor of electrical supplies in the Canadian Maritimes region.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................