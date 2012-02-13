Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures are up 1.23 percent at 0712 GMT

NEXANS

The French cablemaker said on Monday it would acquire U.S. mining-and-energy-focused group AmerCable for $275 million in a bid to boost growth.

FRANCE TELECOM

Orascom Telecom Media and Technology said on Sunday it was in talks with France Telecom over a potential change in ownership structure at Egyptian joint venture Mobinil, hours after shares in both Orascom and Mobinil were suspended.

AIRBUS

The planemaker's Chief Executive Tom Enders said that the supply chain was near its limit, and the plane maker was monitoring it closely.

"The supply chain is becoming limited. We are watching it very closely," Enders said on Monday at an aviation conference coinciding with the Singapore airshow.

TOTAL

The French oil major should not sign oil deals with the Kurdistan region without Iraq's approval, Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Hussain al-Shahristani said on Sunday, warning Total would bear the "full consequences" if it did.

EDF, AREVA

The French utility and the nuclear reactor maker Areva said on Friday they had agreed a long-term natural uranium supply deal covering more than 20,000 tons between 2014 and 2030.

DEXIA

The bailed out bank will sell control of its French municipal finance arm to the French government and state banks for 380 million euros ($501 million) as part of a deal aimed at restoring the flow of credit to the country's towns and cities.

EIFFAGE

France's third-largest listed construction group, reported a 4.8 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue and said its year-end order book was up 25 percent on the previous year.

AREVA

The French nuclear reactor maker's internal investigation into a disastrous uranium mining deal will point to weak governance at the state-controlled company, newspaper Journal de Dimanche reported on Sunday, citing a source close to Areva.

DASSAULT AVIATION

India's Reliance Industries and the French maker of the Rafale fighter jet have signed a pact for partnering in the defence and homeland security sector in Asia's third-largest economy, a spokesman for the Indian conglomerate said on Sunday.

Brazil is "very likely" to choose France's Rafale fighter jet to refurbish its air force, government sources say.

President Dilma Rousseff and her top advisers believe that the French plane maker's bid to sell at least 36 Rafales offers the best terms among the three finalists, the sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................