PARIS, February 14 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

EADS

Airbus said on Tuesday that Kuwaiti aircraft lessor ALAFCO had ordered an additional 35 A320neo aircraft, bringing its total orders for the plane to 85.

WENDEL

French investment group Wendel is eyeing companies worth up to 1 billion euros ($1.32 billion) and is targeting family owned businesses in northern Europe, Chief Executive Frederic Lemoine said in an interview.

AREVA

The French nuclear group's supervisory board is due to report the outcome of a study on its controversial $2.5 billion acquisition of Canadian mining company UraMin in 2007, a source close to the matter said.

L'OREAL

The French cosmetics maker said it was confident it would increase revenue and profit again this year as emerging markets eclipse Western European sales. Its operating margin rose to 16.2 percent in 2011 from 15.7 percent a year earlier.

L'Oreal will speed up international expansion this year, with emerging markets' share of sales growing to 40 percent, Chairman and Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon told Le Figaro.

Agon also denied speculation that L'Oreal could buy a perfume retailer or Italian hairdresser Rossano Ferretti.

