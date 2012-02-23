Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
CAC-40 futures were unchanged at 0746 GMT
ING GROEP
The Dutch bankinsurer is planning to sell its three Asian
insurance joint ventures separately from its other Asia assets
so that the overall sale is not held up by negotiations with
partners, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation
said.
ATOS ORIGIN
The French IT services group said it expects to achieve a
strong increase in operating margin and free cash flow this year
as it posted a 25 percent rise in earnings for 2011.
NATIXIS
The French investment bank reported a milder-than-expected
32 percent decline in quarterly profits on Thursday as it became
the latest lender to grapple with weak capital markets and wrote
down more of its Greek sovereign debt exposure.
EDENRED
The French vouchers and prepaid cards group on Thursday
handed investors a bigger-than-expected dividend after robust
demand in Latin America boosted 2011 profits. The group said it
would aim for dividend payout ratio of at least 80 percent in
coming years.
CREDIT AGRICOLE
The French bank reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly
net loss of 3.07 billion euros ($4.06 billion) on Thursday, hit
by the cost of shrinking its balance sheet and the Greek debt
crisis.
TOTAL
Units of the French energy group have agreed to pay $15
million to settle U.S. allegations that they underpaid royalties
on natural gas from federal and Indian leases, the U.S. Justice
Department said on Wednesday.
GDF SUEZ
There was revived talk that the French utility will soon bid
about £4 a share for International Power for the
outstanding 30pc of the equity it does not own, according to the
Daily Mail market report.
DEXIA
The bailed out Franco-Belgian bank reported a 2011 net loss
of 11.6 billion euros ($15.4 billion), hit by its break-up and
exposure to Greek debt and other toxic assets such as U.S.
mortgage-backed securities.
GECINA
The French real estate investment trust forecast a drop in
net recurrent income this year in a similar trend to 2011 when
profit fell due to rising borrowing costs.
NYRSTAR
The world's biggest producer of zinc expects its mining
production to increase by up to 70 percent in 2012, as more of
its acquired mines become operational.
CASINO
The French retailer launched a public broadside on Wednesday
against Galeries Lafayette, accusing the retailer of taking
their joint venture, Monoprix, "hostage" after talks over a
possible buyout of the unit hit a brick wall.
SAFRAN
Defiant growth in civil aviation despite fears of recession
and growing demand for security systems in developing countries
pushed core profits at Safran up 35 percent in 2011, as the
French state-controlled group predicted further sharp growth in
2012.
LATECOERE
The French aerospace group wants to set up an industrial
division in the United States where it is earning an increasing
part of its revenues, Chief Executive Francois Bertrand told Le
Figaro in its Thursday edition. He denied speculation that the
group planned to close two cable factories in Tunesia.
ABLYNX
The Belgian biotech firm expects to burn less cash in 2012 than
in 2011 and said that more of its experimental drugs could enter
clinical trials.
EU GROWTH
The European Commission is expected to revise downwards its
growth forecast for the euro zone this year, predicting that
both Italy and the whole bloc will post an output contraction,
Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported. The Commission will cut
its gross economic product forecasts for 2012 to a contraction
of 0.3 percent against expectations of 0.5 percent growth in its
autumn forecasts, the paper said, citing a draft document.
